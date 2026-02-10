Santa Barbara is a place of abundance: innovation, education, agriculture, hospitality, creativity, healthcare, and the skilled trades, all part of our small coastal region. Alongside that abundance, many struggle to afford housing, childcare, and a long-term future in the community they help sustain.

Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Leadership Forum

At the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Leadership Forum on January 27, I witnessed this duality up close, from multiple perspectives, and came away with hope for our shared values. I was encouraged by an ‘all hands on deck’ commitment to meeting this challenge for the benefit of our employers, workforce and housing.

Abundance and Tradeoffs in Santa Barbara

Let me back up. The Chamber, being the Chamber, spent time talking about economic development and growth. Guest Speaker Marek Goodman, a Brookings Institute Senior Fellow, shared details on what makes our area unique.

One slide illustrated our region’s rich abundance across many sectors. According to the data shared at the meeting, Santa Barbara has roughly twice the level of research and development activity compared to other regions on the central coast. We have a strong technology sector and numerous global, regional, and local brands based here, supported by strong institutions and a network of local people from all backgrounds.

At the same time, 42 percent of our local workforce struggles to acquire a home they can afford. Living in Santa Barbara often requires real tradeoffs, and I was encouraged to hear about growing investment and alignment around “economic mobility” and investing in our “workforce pipeline.”

New Announcements from the Chamber

At the annual chamber meeting, Kristen Miller, the president and CEO, swore in a new board of directors from diverse local organizations to help address these challenges and lead public-private collaborations. The chamber made three major announcements:

BEAM, formerly SCORE, the small business mentoring program, will be integrated into the Chamber and will relaunch as BEAM to better support entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses. A new economic development foundation was announced, designed to raise funds and make long-term investments in our local community. A new five-year strategic plan was introduced, focused on regional impact and collaboration across the South Coast from Goleta to Carpinteria to grow jobs, expand housing opportunities and enhance experiences for residents, employers and visitors.

What stood out to me was the focus on strengthening the connection between businesses, educators, and the workers who make our region special, along with a clear emphasis on policy and housing.

Shared Values Across Santa Barbara Industries

Leaders from local businesses Cottage Hospital, Hotel Californian, Brownstein Law and American Riviera Bank spoke about the hardworking people they work with, the need for jobs that lead to economic mobility, and the struggle with both housing and childcare as a common concern.

What stood out to me most throughout the meeting was how similar the concerns sounded, even though the speakers came from different industries. Employers want to hire locally and retain good people. Employees want good jobs that allow them to stay in the community nearby their work. Across sectors, housing availability and affordability, along with access to childcare, came up repeatedly as challenges.

There was also a clear focus on the idea of the need for a better local student workforce pipeline along with “economic mobility.” Not just creating jobs, but creating jobs that offer stability, growth, and the ability to build a life here over time. That idea resonated with me, because it connects business needs with community needs.

When families can live near where they work, they can give back, too. Nonprofits are stronger, neighborhoods are more stable, and the community as a whole is more connected.

These conversations about abundance, scarcity and drama continue as the Santa Barbara International Film Festival continues this week and our community plays host to visitors from around the world. The experiences they come for are made possible by creators, artists, technicians, hospitality workers, and local businesses who live and work here. Our economy balances visitors and locals, and at the end of the day, we are a tight-knit community. We are not a playground.

I’m grateful to live and work here, to volunteer and team up with many who also care deeply.

It has been horrible to see what’s happening in Minneapolis, and so to feel hope about who we are, and where we may be headed locally, was something I wanted to share and remember, our shared values and deep relationships. We don’t need to speak with one voice because welcoming different perspectives leads to stronger results.

I appreciate the opportunity to share information, listen to different perspectives, and support ways we can work together around shared values. That includes recognizing our business leaders as well as the hardworking individuals and families who have lived and worked here for generations, all contributing to what makes Santa Barbara the special place we call home.

Kathleen Rogers is an independent Santa Barbara Realtor® with eXp Luxury Sports & Entertainment. She serves as a Chamber Ambassador and Director with the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®, and is active with SB Rotary Sunrise, the SB Triathlon Club, and volunteers with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The views expressed here are her own. Kathleen can be reached at 805-284-3900 and @WelcomeToSantaBarbara. DRE 02044953.

