Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) does not tolerate sexual misconduct in any form. Our hearts are with the survivor — our student, who deserves to be safe, especially on and near campuses — and we are providing support and resources at this time. We want to share that SBCC offers support and resources for students and employees who have experienced sexual violence, including sexual assault, relationship violence, and stalking.

SBCC is working closely with SBPD on the situation, providing video surveillance, campus notifications, and timely warnings to be transparent with our SBCC community.

Again, SBCC does not condone sexual assault and sexual misconduct. Information about SBCC’s policies and support resources for sexual violence can be found here: https://www.sbcc.edu/sexual-violence-harassment-prevention/