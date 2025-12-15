Santa Barbara police are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred early Saturday morning near the East Campus of Santa Barbara City College, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The call came in at approximately 4:33 a.m. on December 13, with the survivor reporting the incident took place near the creek off Rancheria Street, a wooded corridor adjacent to the campus. Santa Barbara Police officers responded immediately, made contact with the survivor, and began a preliminary investigation.

“Initial information indicates the survivor was walking alone at the time of the assault and did not know the suspect,” the department said. “A suspect description is not available at this time.”

Police emphasized that the investigation is active and ongoing, and urged anyone with relevant information to come forward. The department also issued a caution to the public, reminding community members to “remain aware of their surroundings, especially during early morning or late-night hours,” while clarifying that these reminders “do not place responsibility on victims for criminal acts.”

In a separate message to students and faculty, Santa Barbara City College acknowledged the incident involved one of its students.

“Our hearts are with the survivor — our student — who deserves to be safe, especially on and near our campuses,” said Jordan Killebrew, executive director of public affairs and communications. “SBCC does not tolerate sexual misconduct in any form.”

Killebrew added that the college is “working closely with SBPD on the situation, providing video surveillance, campus notifications, and timely warnings to be transparent with our SBCC community.”

Support services for students affected by sexual violence, relationship violence, or stalking are available through SBCC and local organizations. Information about those resources can be found at sbcc.edu/sexual-violence-harassment-prevention

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 882-8900.