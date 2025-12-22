At last, a homelessness “solution” so bold it required a federal judge to stop it.

In a rare moment of clarity, U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy stepped in to stop HUD’s latest assault on the American people — a last‑minute attempt to rewrite the rules for $4 billion in federal homelessness funding. The scheme, rolled out in the dead of winter, would have pulled the rug out from under housing providers nationwide. The likely result? More people back on the streets, followed by finger‑pointing and press releases. Revolutionary stuff.

HUD marketed this “Big Ugly Plan” as a move toward “efficiency.” In practice, it mirrored the worst instincts of bad governance: announcing sweeping changes with almost no notice, yanking them just hours before a court hearing, and confessing that the new version still wasn’t ready. As Judge McElroy noted, the chaos didn’t feel accidental. It felt intentional.

For decades, the evidence has been clear — permanent housing works. It keeps families stable, reduces ER visits, and saves money compared to endlessly cycling people through shelters, jails, and hospitals. So, naturally, HUD decided it had to go. The agency’s vision? Transitional programs that require work or treatment, rooted in the old myth that homelessness is a moral failure, not an economic one.

Even better, the proposal included a built‑in loyalty test. Communities could be denied funding if they refused to mirror the political agenda of the man in the big blue suit and red tie — on immigration, DEI, or transgender rights. The endless culture‑war theatrics are getting tired, but HUD apparently didn’t get the memo.

Meanwhile, local housing providers were left scrambling to “reclassify” projects overnight. Spoiler alert: you can’t. But facts, contracts, and decades of bipartisan policy were never this administration’s strong suit.

HUD officials insisted they were merely following presidential “directives.” Judge McElroy gently reminded them that Congress — not the president — writes the law. Awkward.

The injunction may be temporary, but for more than 170,000 people — families, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities — it means stability for now. Still, let’s be clear: This wasn’t a bureaucratic blunder. What is clear is this president doesn’t care about the needs of the people or judges’ orders. It’s just going to be a game of wait and see. The political choice is to dismantle proven solutions and replace them with chaos and misdirection.

If the goal was housing stability, this plan failed. If the goal was a diversion and pointless cruelty — well, mission accomplished.

Greg Ortiz is a Santa Barbara County Housing Authority Commissioner and an Isla Vista Rec & Parks director.