San Marcos, Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego and Dos Pueblos Wrap Up Santa Barbara Holiday Classic With Wins

After a dominant first quarter the San Marcos High boys basketball team cruised to a 63-42 victory over Granada Hills on the final day of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic.

The Royals were led by junior guard Aidan Conlan, who scored a game-high 20 points, including eight in the first quarter as San Marcos jumped out to a 21-10 lead.

“He’s obviously taken a giant step. He’s always been super confident, but his ability to get to the rim now and he’s such a consistent shooter,” said San Marcos coach Matt Jordan of Conlan. “He’s an incredible player, who has taken a leap as a junior like Brody (Green) and Koji Hefner did last year, he has followed in their footsteps.”

Granada Hills trimmed the San Marcos lead to 25-20 at halftime, but the Royals used a strong third quarter to break the game open for good, outsourcing the visiting Highlanders 20-7 in the third quarter.

San Marcos will host San Luis Obispo on Saturday before jumping back into Channel League play on Monday against Ventura.

Dos Pueblos 58 Saratoga 53 (OT)

The Chargers surrendered a fourth quarter lead, but righted the ship in overtime to secure a victory over Saratoga on the final day of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic.

Coulter Jay scored 25 points in an overtime win for the Chargers. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Coulter Jay scored 25 points and Evan Pinkser chipped in 13 points, including two three-pointers in overtime.

Dos Pueblos is currently playing without star forward Wyatt Gardiner, who is out with an injury.

Santa Barbara 61, Oakland Tech 54

Owen Horn led the way with 15 points as the Dons outlasted Oakland Tech in a back-and-forth affair.

Santa Barbara led 24-20 at halftime and 43-36 going into the fourth quarter. Levi Oakes and Cayleb Miller finished with 14 and ten points respectively.

The Dons will take on the No. 3 ranked team in the California, Redondo Union on Friday, January 2 beginning at 3 p.m. at the Realrun Winter Classic.

Bishop Diego 63, Davis Sr. 60

Rudy Blue connected on a clutch three-pointer from the corner with 4.1 seconds remaining and the Cardinals held on for a thrilling victory.

With the victory the Cardinals improved to 10-2 overall this season.