I have lived in Santa Barbara since 1997. I arrived just after a spirit of community fun and togetherness — I am thinking specifically of the Solstice parade and gathering places like Baudelaire’s Coffee Shop — was turning into tourist attractions or disappearing entirely.

There are so few places of free community engagement left here, and more’s the pity.

I am 86 years old and recently, for the first time, enjoyed the delightful Drum Circle gathering in Chase Palm Park. I understand that burdensome fees will be imposed on them, and that this four-decade-old tradition will be forced to cease. That would be a pity as well, and a loss for me personally and for the City of Santa Barbara as a whole.

We should all see our way clear to making sure the Circle remains.