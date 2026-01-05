Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., January 5, 2026 – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today the appointment of Jennifer Karapetian as Assistant District Attorneyfor the County of Santa Barbara.

Ms. Karapetian brings more than 15 years of experience as a prosecutor to the role. She has developed a reputation for possessing sound legal judgment, compassionate leadership, a willingness and ability to work collaboratively, and an unwavering commitment to public safety. Throughout her career with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Ms. Karapetian has handled some of the county’s most complex and high-profile cases, including sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking, child abuse, elder abuse, and homicide cases.

Ms. Karapetian began her prosecutorial career in the Santa Maria Office, where she served from 2010 to 2016. In 2014, Ms. Karapetian served as the Northern County Human Trafficking Prosecutor and was an active member of the Santa Barbara County Human Trafficking Task Force. During that time, she prosecuted the first human trafficking trial in Santa Maria and contributed to the county’s early efforts to address these crimes through coordinated efforts of law enforcement, prosecutors, and victim advocates.

After transferring to the Santa Barbara Office in 2016, Ms. Karapetian continued handling complex and sensitive cases and, in 2020, was selected to lead the Vulnerable Victims Unit. Most recently, she served as Chief Deputy District Attorney, providing countywide leadership and oversight of attorneys in the Vulnerable Victims Unit, Collaborative Courts, Arraignments, the Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program, and Criminal Filings. She is known for her mentorship of attorneys and commitment to community education and outreach.

Ms. Karapetian earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from California State University, Fullerton, and her Juris Doctor from Hofstra Law School in New York. In 2025, she was recognized with the Santa Barbara Women Lawyers Attorney of the Year Award for her contributions to the legal community.

“Jennifer Karapetian has consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership and a persistent dedication to justice,” said District Attorney John T. Savrnoch. “Her depth of experience, commitment to public service, and ability to guide complex prosecutions make her exceptionally well qualified to serve as Assistant District Attorney. I am confident she will continue to advance the mission of this office and serve the residents of Santa Barbara County with integrity and professionalism.”