Venezuelan StrikeWhile I share the widespread outrage at the illegal and unconstitutional nature of our strike on Venezuela and the abduction of its head of state, Nicolás Maduro, I’m very worried about the destruction it is doing to our strategic alliances around the world. Alliances involving decades of comittment and trillions of dollars. Alliances more essential to our national security than any trove of oil, illegal drug interdiction, or delusional hemispheric hegemony dreamt up by this administration. We are shaming ourselves before the world and selling our soul for a pot of oil.
Strike for Oil
By Stephen Brown, Solvang
Mon Jan 05, 2026 | 3:56pm
Mon Jan 05, 2026 | 3:56pm
Tue Jan 06, 2026 | 03:22am
https://www.independent.com/2026/01/05/strike-for-oil/