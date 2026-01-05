Venezuelan StrikeWhile I share the widespread outrage at the illegal and unconstitutional nature of our strike on Venezuela and the abduction of its head of state, Nicolás Maduro, I’m very worried about the destruction it is doing to our strategic alliances around the world. Alliances involving decades of comittment and trillions of dollars. Alliances more essential to our national security than any trove of oil, illegal drug interdiction, or delusional hemispheric hegemony dreamt up by this administration. We are shaming ourselves before the world and selling our soul for a pot of oil.

Add the SB Independent as your preferred source to see more of our stories on Google.

Add independent.com on Google Add the SB Independent as your preferred source to see more of our stories on Google.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.