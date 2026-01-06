Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Timed to coincide with National 211 Day, CommUnify (formerly Community Action Commission/CAC) is pleased to announce the 4th annual 211 Community Day Celebration on Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 11:00am until 3:00pm at the Dick DeWees Community Center, 1120 West Ocean, Lompoc. Hosted by the nonprofit’s Energy Services and Head Start programs, this event is FREE and open to the public. (See the attached flyers in English and Spanish.) As CommUnify serves residents countywide, the event location alternates between North-, Mid-, and South-County each year, with 2026’s celebration to be held in Lompoc again this year.

Featuring more than 50 booths from community organizations such as Children & Family Resource Service, Dignity Health, VNA Health, Legal Aid Foundation, Community Health Centers, American Red Cross, and Youthwell, to name a few, and several County of Santa Barbara departments such as the Social Services, WIC, Behavioral Wellness, and the Office of Emergency Management. These organizations will be on hand to provide information and giveaways to attendees and offer no-cost vaccines and health screenings for both children and adults. Entertainment includes a live radio broadcast, along with kids’ activities from Lompoc Public Library Bookmobile, Head Start, and others. Free lunch will be provided by Savory & Sweet Eats for the first 300 attendees.

“The 211 Community Day Celebration is more than just a typical resource fair, it’s a day where neighbors come together to learn about the programs available in our community.” said Alejandra Enciso, 211 Santa Barbara County Program Manager at CommUnify. “This year I am also excited to announce the launch of our 211 Youth Resource App. Now 211 can be accessed in a format that young people are fluent in – much like Google but geared towards individuals ages 12-24. Youth can then get connected to the services they need by direct calling or texting from any device. Increasingly, young people are finding themselves in need of resources for their family, friends, or themselves. This app meets the young people of Santa Barbara County where they are and provides them with a searchable directory of free and low-cost programs and services at their fingertips.”

The 211 Community Day Celebration will also provide fun activities for children to enjoy while their guardians are connecting with local organizations, so bring the whole family! In addition, SEE will provide vision screenings, the Cosmoton Barber Academy will donate haircuts, and there will be other fun activities, health screenings, services, and mental health assessments, all at no cost.

This event is only possible with the generous support of our sponsors including Co-Host Head Start of Santa Barbara County, Allan Hancock College, Santa Barbara Foundation, NPG/NewsChannel 3-12, and American General Media.

“Each year, our 211 Community Day Celebration reminds us just how strong and resourceful Santa Barbara County truly is,” said Patricia Keelean, Chief Executive Officer of CommUnify. “When families walk in the door, they’re not just discovering services – they’re connecting with the people and organizations who are here to support them, wherever they are in their journey. With more than 50 partner agencies participating, this event brings our entire 211 network to life in one place, making it easier for residents to find the help they need and to feel part of a community that cares deeply about their well-being. We are grateful to all our partners and sponsors who make this day possible and help strengthen our safety net for every child, family, and senior across Santa Barbara County.”

For a complete description of CommUnify’s programs and services please visit http://www.CommUnifySB.org. For more information about the 211 Community Day Celebration please visit http://www.211SBCO.org. Please contact Joni Kelly, Communications Manager for CommUnify at 805-886-1869 or via email jkelly@CommUnifySB.org to request high- resolution images, or to arrange interviews with Patricia Keelean, Chief Executive Officer of CommUnify, or Alejandra Enciso, 211 Santa Barbara County Program Manager for CommUnify. All media are encouraged to attend this event, and advance coverage/previews and RSVPs would be greatly appreciated.

About the 211 HelpLine:

First enacted by the Federal Communication Commission in 2000, the 211 HelpLine is an information and referral system to provide people with health and human services, disaster relief referrals, and general information about programs and resources available to them in their area of residence. 211 is completely confidential and there is no cost to callers. 211 covers 86% of the population nationally, and 96% of California’s population has access to 211. Santa Barbara County implemented the 211 HelpLine in 2005, and it is available to every resident, in 150 languages, with live assistance 24 hours a day 7 days a week. The 211 HelpLine became a program of CommUnify in November 2014 and has over 3,000 programs and services in its database. In 2024, CommUnify’s 211 call center received more than 10,000 calls and texts, had in excess of 15,000 web visitors, and provided over 10,000 live call referrals. The top three areas of inquiries and information were for housing, mental health, and utility assistance. The 211 HelpLine truly addresses the most urgent needs of residents here in Santa Barbara County, and in 2024 responded to approximately 210 crisis calls in the areas of domestic violence, rape, medical emergencies, and suicide/mental health matters. In 2026, the 211 Youth Resource App was launched to provide referrals to no-cost or low-cost programs and services specifically geared toward young residents ages 10 to 24. To learn more about the breadth of free and low-cost services available through the 211 HelpLine please visit https://211SBCO.org.

About CommUnify:

CommUnify (formerly CAC/Community Action Commission) was formed in 1964 as a 15-member Community Action Committee appointed by the County Board of Supervisors to address the causes and conditions of poverty within the entirety of Santa Barbara County. It became a 501c(3) nonprofit organization in 1967. The organization is committed to taking a leadership position in alleviating poverty, and surrounding residents with the stability they need to build stronger lives and become healthy, educated, working, self-sufficient members of our community. As one of the largest nonprofits in Santa Barbara County, CommUnify employs about 300 staff, including health, education, and social service workers who oversee 16 programs. The nonprofit supports families and individuals through health and human service programs, including Seniors Safe at Home, Head Start, Weatherization, Utility Payment and Energy Assistance, Family & Youth Services, and the Santa Barbara County 211 HelpLine, and serves between 7,000 to 10,000 people throughout the county each year. CommUnify is a private nonprofit agency that is sustained by support from individuals, family and corporate foundations, and government grants. More information is available at: http://www.CommUnifySB.org.