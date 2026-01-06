In Memoriam: Grant Castleberg 1936–2025

Santa Barbara’s landscape — and its community — are forever enriched by the life and vision of Grant Castleberg, landscape architect, who passed away peacefully at home on November 29, 2025, at the age of 89, surrounded by his beloved family.

Santa Barbara is richer for Grant Castleberg’s vision, generosity, and artistry. His spirit lingers in every tree, path, and pond he designed, and in the hearts of all who find delight in the spaces he created. As the sun sets over the gardens he nurtured, Grant’s legacy endures — an inspiration for generations to come.

Born in rural Wisconsin, Grant’s journey westward with his family led him to California’s sunlit groves, where his passion for plants and design first blossomed. His formative years in Pomona and Santa Barbara, coupled with studies at USC and Cal Poly Pomona, provided the foundation for his work.

Grant Castleberg | Credit: Courtesy

At the heart of Grant’s legacy lies a design philosophy that seamlessly blended artistry and environmental stewardship. Grant believed that landscapes should not only be beautiful but also accessible, sustainable, and nurturing to the spirit. His approach was rooted in a profound knowledge of horticulture and design. Grant was renowned for his ability to identify plants by both their Latin and common names, and for his playful curiosity — often experimenting with unique species to test their adaptability in Santa Barbara’s climate. He saw gardens as living classrooms, places where people could learn about nature, ecology, and themselves.

Grant’s signature project, Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens, exemplifies his philosophy. His vision transformed a former hotel site into a botanical sanctuary, featuring more than 75 species of trees and plants, a vibrant pond, sensory gardens, and spaces designed for community, reflection, and joy. He created a botanical collection that showcased a wide range of environments, from wetlands to arid landscapes, and designed features such as sensory gardens, butterfly habitats, and drought-tolerant demonstration beds. Every element was chosen to delight the senses and foster a sense of serenity, connection, and wonder. Accessibility was paramount — winding paths, shaded seating, Braille signage, and fragrant plantings ensured that everyone could enjoy the space. Grant’s son Paul, who was 11 when the park was completed, recalls that while the park was under construction, he asked his dad, “Will there be ducks in the pond?” Dad answered, “The city’s environmental report projected a pond that size could support 1.5 ducks.” On the day he passed away, Paul noted that in fact, 20 (not 1.5) ducks graced the water.

Grant’s design ethos extended to private residences and public spaces alike. He believed that gardens should offer both openness and seclusion, creating sanctuaries for reflection, play, and community. His wife, Anne-Marie, remembers him explaining that “designing a landscape is like painting with plants and nature.”

His legacy is not just in the landscapes he shaped, but in the values he instilled: respect for nature, attention to detail, and the belief that thoughtfully designed spaces can enrich lives and bring people together.

Grant’s dedication to Santa Barbara extended beyond his professional achievements. He served on the Landmarks Commission, led Santa Barbara Beautiful, and earned numerous awards for his outstanding service and contributions. His influence is felt in the city’s parks, playgrounds (Shoreline Park playground), schools, and private residences, as well as in the careers of those he mentored, and his collaborations on furniture design with his daughter Katie.

Family was the heart of Grant’s life. He and Anne-Marie shared nearly six decades of love, adventure, and partnership — sailing the Channel Islands, exploring gardens around the world, and nurturing traditions that brought joy to their children and grandchildren. Grant’s gentle spirit, tireless work ethic, and zest for life inspired those around him. He delighted in music, playing piano daily, and found solace in nature, whether skiing in the mountains or tending to his own gardens.

Paul and his family have enjoyed Grant’s design features for their own garden, including a mini-sunken garden with a privacy wall that elegantly balances openness and seclusion. Grant’s enthusiasm for unusual plants was infectious; a spontaneous purchase of Pleroma urvilleanum — Glory Bush — became an experiment in adaptation, thriving in the filtered sun of Paul’s back patio for a quarter-century.

Katie reflected, “My dad was far ahead of his times: He was nurturing, kindhearted, caring, creative, and fun. As a young child, he would often read to me from a stack of seed and bulb catalogs, and we would pick out all our favorites. Later in life, as I traveled in Asia for my work, I texted photos of plants I admired to my dad. From these grainy photos, he would reply back with the botanical name. If the plant was a good candidate for my garden, I’d return to find the plant waiting in my garden with instructions as to how to plant, where, and how to care for it.”

A funeral mass will be held at the Santa Barbara Mission, January 9, 11 a.m. Friends and family are invited to gather and share memories at the Castleberg home. Address will be provided at the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden will support the ongoing care of Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens — a fitting tribute to Grant’s enduring legacy.