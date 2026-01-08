Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – Fourth District County Supervisor Bob Nelson was unanimously selected as the 2026 Chair of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), with Buellton Mayor David Silva named Vice Chair. The Board also approved its 2026 meeting schedule.

As SBCAG marks its 60th anniversary as the county’s regional transportation planning agency this year, the new leadership reflects shared local roots, with both Nelson and Silva having grown up in Orcutt.

The first Board of Directors meeting of the year will take place on Thursday, Jan. 15, in Santa Barbara. SBCAG’s Governing Board includes all five county supervisors and one representative from each city council in Santa Barbara County.

Nelson leads the Board in a year that follows the full funding of the Santa Barbara U.S. 101 Multimodal Corridor.

“As we plan the future of transportation across Santa Barbara County, it’s critical that the North County have a strong voice,” said Nelson. “Maintaining that balance is especially important as regional projects move from funding into delivery and we prepare for what comes next.”

Nelson also plans to convene a countywide 2028 Summer Olympics coordination committee focused on regional collaboration related to the Games being held in Los Angeles, with SBCAG participating alongside other local and regional partners.

In 2026, the SBCAG Board of Directors is expected to consider several key regional transportation and planning initiatives, including:

Santa Ynez Valley River Trail: Advancing planning, environmental review, and design for a proposed nine-mile multipurpose path connecting Buellton to the Highway 246/154 area, in coordination with local cities, the County of Santa Barbara, Caltrans, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“One of the things I value most about SBCAG is its ability to bring people together,” said Silva. “Projects like the Santa Ynez Valley River Trail show what’s possible when cities, the county, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians work collaboratively. Coming from a small city, I’m committed to making sure every community has a voice, that public outreach remains central to this work, and that accessibility—including paratransit and ADA services—remains a priority in how we plan and deliver transportation for the region.”

At its Jan. 15 meeting, the Board will also consider appointments to several statewide and multi-county organizations, including the California Association of Councils of Governments, the Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, the Coast Rail Coordinating Council, CalVans, and the Highway 154 Safety Committee.

“This Board brings a strong foundation of collaboration and shared purpose,” said Marjie KIRN, executive director of SBCAG. “SBCAG turns 60 this year with leadership that is committed to regional collaboration, fairness across communities, and making the most of available funding.”

SBCAG Board meetings are typically held on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. and rotate between North County and South Coast locations. The Jan. 15 meeting will take place in Santa Barbara.

For more information and to subscribe to news and updates, visit http://www.sbcag.org. The public can also contact SBCAG at (805) 600-4477 or email at info@sbcag.org.

About the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG)

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is a regional planning agency that takes on big challenges, aiming to find solutions for sustainable transportation, housing, and an equitable quality of life across Santa Barbara County. It is an independent public agency comprising Santa Barbara County and each of the county’s eight incorporated cities. With a staff of 20 and an annual budget of about $100 million, SBCAG delivers regional planning, project management, grant administration, and commuter transportation services while distributing local, state, and federal funds to support transportation projects across Santa Barbara County.