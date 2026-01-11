The annual Santa Barbara Girls Water Polo Tournament of Champions concluded Saturday, with Mater Dei defeating Orange Lutheran to claim first place and become the first repeat champion since Laguna Beach in 2014-15.

Locally, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, and Santa Barbara competed in the prestigious tournament. San Marcos led the local schools with a fifth-place finish, while Santa Barbara placed 10th.

The Royals closed out the three-day tournament with a 9-3 victory over JSerra in the consolation semifinals before defeating Long Beach Wilson 14-8 to secure fifth place.

Against Jserra Charlotte Raisin scored four goals and Jade Pattison tallied three, while Bethany King blocked eight shots in goal.

The Royals boasted a balanced offensive attack in their final match of the tournament with five players scoring two goals.

San Marcos will host rival Dos Pueblos on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. for Senior Day.

Dos Pueblos finished 3-2 overall at the tournament. The Chargers earned an 11-10 victory over Beckman on Saturday before falling 14-7 to Corona del Mar. Dev Wigo and Talia Marshall scored four goals apiece against Beckman, while Reagan Mack recorded six saves and two steals.

In the loss to Corona del Mar, Wigo stayed hot with four more goals, while Jones, Marshall, and Wynonna Shea each added one goal. Mack continued her strong tournament performance with nine saves and two steals. The Chargers finished 2-2 in tournament play and split their two matches on Friday.

Santa Barbara earned a 16-12 win over Temple City behind five goals from Violette Bailey and four from Rose Nelley. The Dons concluded the tournament with a 13-10 loss to Laguna Beach. Jules Horton, Luna Morancey, Yesenia Dunn, and Kana Wolfe each scored twice in the loss.