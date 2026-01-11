Dear Contractors, Remodelers, and Developers,

One by one Santa Barbara is losing its historical homes to carelessness.

Please save Santa Barbara’s Craftsman and Victorian architectural parts. Don’t pay Marborg to dump them. If possible, repair old wooden windows. In the end, buyers will pay more for original elements (than lower quality cookie-cutter replacements) due to their increasing scarcity and charm.There are plenty of vinyl floors and windows already.

If you must remove, please at least preserve and profit.The resale prices online for old doors, windows, wavy glass, old growth siding, original wood floors, cast iron sinks, Craftsman kitchen cabinets, and china hutches, even old lead window weights can be astonishing.The local glass shops resell old glass. Many house parts are quickly and easily snapped up on Marketplace. There are outlets like Pasadena Salvage or the Restore in Oxnard.

It can be very profitable to save what is no longer made or even possible to make.

Lighten your dumpster!