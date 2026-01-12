Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – This January, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is leading a nationwide observance of Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Treatment Month, an effort to raise awareness about the importance of treatment, recovery supports, and the many pathways to healing.

Substance use disorders affect millions of individuals and families across the country. According to SAMHSA’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an estimated 48.4 million people aged 12 or older experienced a substance use disorder in the past year. Despite the prevalence of SUD, only about one in five people who needed treatment received it, underscoring the need to reduce barriers and expand awareness of available services.

SUD Treatment Month aims to:

Encourage individuals who may be contemplating or seeking help

Support practitioners providing or considering treatment for substance use disorders

Educate and empower friends, family members, and loved ones supporting someone in recovery

“Treatment works, and recovery is possible,” said Melissa Wilkins, Branch Chief of Alcohol and Drug Programs with the Department of Behavioral Wellness. “By increasing awareness and access to services, we can help individuals take that first step toward recovery and ensure they are supported every step of the way.”

Locally, the Department of Behavioral Wellness offers a 24/7 Access Line that can be called by anyone seeking information, confidential support or help during a crisis. The Access Line also provides screening and referrals to substance use disorder (SUD) treatment providers for community members with Medi-Cal. This service serves as a critical entry point for individuals and families seeking guidance and connection to care and can be reached at 888-868-1649. Community members with private insurance, seeking non urgent care for substance use disorders, should contact their insurance member services. This information can typically be found on the back of your insurance card.

Throughout SUD Treatment Month, SAMHSA and local partners are emphasizing:

The effectiveness of evidence-based treatment, including medications for substance use disorders

The importance of screening, early intervention, and timely access to care

The role of supportive networks in sustaining recovery

Community members are encouraged to learn more, share resources, and help spread messages of hope and recovery. Every conversation and connection can make a difference—and may help save a life. To learn more about the benefits associated with treatment and local resources, visit https://opioidsafetysb.org/ .

To learn more about the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, visit http://www.countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness. The Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line can be reached at (888) 868-1649.