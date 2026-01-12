Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, CA – January 2026 – The Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO), in partnership with the Lompoc Police Department (LPD), completed the 2024–2025 California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) Grant, advancing bicycle and pedestrian safety for children and families throughout Lompoc.

Funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the grant supported education, outreach, and community engagement efforts aimed at promoting safe walking and biking behaviors.

Throughout the year, LVCHO and LPD collaborated with MOVE Santa Barbara County, the Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD), and other local partners to deliver hands-on safety education and distribute resources at schools and community events.

Key highlights from the 2024–2025 program year include:

340 students participated in bicycle safety classes at Clarence Ruth and Hapgood Elementary Schools

540 helmets distributed to students and families

Engagement of more than 1,200 community members through events and presentations

Participation in National Night Out and other outreach events promoting bicycle and pedestrian safety

Development of Safe Routes to School maps and additional local safety resources

These collective efforts increased safety awareness, strengthened helmet use, and expanded collaboration among local organizations.

The OTS grant also supported and expanded community engagement within LVCHO’s broader Active Transportation Program, a multi-year initiative developed in partnership with the City of Lompoc and LUSD. Funded by a nearly $3 million Caltrans grant, the program supports projects that encourage safe and active transportation, including walking, biking, and rolling.

Implementation includes both infrastructure and non-infrastructure components, combining educational workshops and community engagement with improvements such as lighting installations and crossing beacons in designated areas.

“Our partnership with the Lompoc Police Department and local community organizations made this year’s program a true success,” said Brenda Villa, Director of Community Programs at LVCHO. “Together, we’re creating a safer, more active Lompoc.”

As the grant year comes to a close, LVCHO and its partners remain committed to sustaining safety education, outreach, and future collaborations that promote safer streets for all residents.

For more information about LVCHO Community Programs, contact Brenda Villa, Director of Community Programs at villab@lvcho.org.

About Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO)

LVCHO is a non-profit organization committed to improving the health of the Lompoc Valley community by ensuring equal access to health promotion, disease prevention, and high-quality treatment services. Through a collaborative approach, LVCHO works to address health disparities, promote wellness, and empower individuals and families to thrive.