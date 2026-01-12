Santa Barbara Can Both Support Responsible Housing Providers and Protect Renters

A big part of what makes Santa Barbara special is the people and our small-town values. Santa Barbarans go the extra mile to support one another. Preserving that community fabric is the point of any good housing policy.

Our affordable housing crisis is not theoretical. It shows up in crowded households, long commutes, and the steady loss of the people who make our city work: teachers, public safety employees, service workers, healthcare staff, retirees, young families, and seniors. At the same time, many local small-scale housing providers are facing rising costs for insurance, utilities, and upkeep.

We need solutions that protect stability for renters while also providing predictability and fairness for responsible local owners.

A thoughtful rent stabilization program is one of several practical policy tools to strengthen housing stability, reduce displacement, and create a healthy local economy. Done well, rent stabilization outlines clear expectations for tenants and housing providers alike. Rent stabilization fits within a broader housing strategy including production of affordable housing and the preservation of existing rental homes, because stability depends on both supply and protection. (Demand is not going away!)

Rent stabilization provides reasonable limits on rental increases for certain types of rental homes and establishes clear rules and due process for changes to rental rates. In Santa Barbara, it would typically apply to a limited set of units, primarily older multi-unit rental housing, because state law exempts many categories such as newer construction, single-family homes and condos, and units that already have their own regulated rents.

Given the high demand for housing in Santa Barbara, preserving existing older housing stock that is naturally affordable is jeopardized when corporations purchase properties, raise rents aggressively, and accelerate displacement. Protecting community stability means limiting such speculative corporate consolidation that turns housing into a commodity pushing out both tenants and local owners.

A robust program sets a straightforward framework that limits excessive rent increases while maintaining predictability and fairness. It should be designed for Santa Barbara and our unique circumstances, with transparent rules, consistent timelines, and accessible processes so everyone understands what is allowed, what is required, and how concerns are resolved. It should also rely on facts, data, and clear standards. Ultimately, an effective program encourages local, small scale and financially viable housing providers, and protects the city’s long-term economic resilience by providing affordable rents.

Santa Barbara benefits from many local, small-scale housing providers, people who live here, know their tenants, and manage a limited number of units. A thoughtful program should include protections and incentives tailored to smaller operators, such as a simple compliance pathway, practical guidance, sliding-scale fee structures, or a financial incentive for providers who are keeping rates reasonable.

Habitability is central to a Santa Barbara-style solution. Rent stabilization can improve livability of rental housing through amortized adjustments for verified maintenance and capital needs that protect housing quality while avoiding sudden rent shocks. When significant documented repairs are necessary, such as a roof replacement, owners should be able to receive a rent rate adjustment linked to actual costs, conditioned on completed work, and spread over time. This approach promotes safe, well-maintained homes and gives both tenants and owners a predictable framework for addressing real expenses.

A Santa Barbara-style program should recognize and reward the substantial number of local owners who maintain reasonable rents year after year, providing stability that benefits tenants and the broader community. The City Council has agreed to engage more meaningfully with property owners, tenants, and the public to develop these ideas in the coming months, and I continue to meet with local owners who are bringing forward constructive ideas. We share a common interest in stability and a shared concern about corporate buyouts. Now is the time to work together!

Building an effective program requires careful design and cross-sector engagement. It takes time to hold public workshops, meet with tenants and property owners, consult with legal and policy experts, and refine the details so the ordinance is clear, workable, and suits Santa Barbara. A short-term pause on rent increases allows everyone to come to the table in good faith to craft a thoughtful rent stabilization program shaped by community engagement, focused on long-term stability for tenants, supportive of responsible local small-scale housing providers, and protective against corporate buyouts.

Let’s work together to create a Santa Barbara model that is a win-win for local small-scale housing providers and renters.