January 9, 2026, Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Reading Coalition will host a free community workshop on Saturday, January 24, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Public Library, aimed at helping families better understand how children learn to read and how to recognize when a child may be struggling.

The event, “Reading Skills 101” responds to a pressing local concern: approximately 50 percent of children in Santa Barbara are not reading at grade level. Kristen Koeller from The Reading League, CA will deliver an interactive, hands-on presentation on early childhood reading development skills. Mayor Randy Rowse will deliver opening remarks in support of local literacy improvement efforts.

The event is designed for parents, caregivers, educators, and community members. To make the workshop more accessible for families, children’s story time will be offered during the event, and every family who attends will receive a free, brand-new book to take home.

This interactive workshop will equip parents and caregivers with clear, research-aligned information and guidance about reading development, screening tools, and effective reading instruction across all grade levels.

About Kristen Koeller

Kristen Koeller of The Reading League California is a former educator with more than 23 years of experience in California public schools. Koeller is a nationally recognized literacy expert specializing in dyslexia, reading assessment and intervention, and structured literacy. She is trained in Orton-Gillingham methodologies and certified as a CERI Structured Literacy Classroom Teacher endorsed by the International Dyslexia Association.

During the workshop, Koeller will cover how children learn to read, key reading milestones by age and grade, what effective reading instruction looks like, how reading assessments guide instruction, and how families can support literacy at home. She will also explain California’s new state-mandated K–2 reading screener and what it means for students and families.

Event Details

Saturday, January 24, 2026

2:00–4:00 pm

Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library

Free and open to the public

Sign Up:

https://bit.ly/4851rVS

About the Santa Barbara Reading Coalition

The Santa Barbara Reading Coalition is dedicated to ensuring that all students in Santa Barbara County achieve reading proficiency, supporting the School Board trustees, superintendent, principals, teachers, parents, and students with the resources and knowledge required to solve our reading challenges. Learn more at http://www.sbreads.org