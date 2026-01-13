The violent death of Renee Good is the tragedy that I feared and that no one wanted to see happen. The fact her death occurred half a country away on the snow-covered streets of Minnesota does not lessen the impact and the sadness surrounding the loss of a mother of three to those of us in California. It is the type of violence and tragedy that I do not want to see repeated here in Santa Barbara County — or anywhere else.

To be clear, my purpose in writing this is to mourn the violence that has occurred and to offer concern for the safety of protesters, immigrants, and law enforcement officers at the local, state, and federal level. I care about all of the above and do not want to see anybody get injured or killed. It is my fear that the militarized and quota-based immigration enforcement actions will heighten fear, anger, and resentment to the point that it will lead to more violence.

It is not my purpose in writing this to pass judgement on whether the shooting in Minnesota that claimed Renee Good’s life was legally justifiable or not (either way it is a tragedy). I do not possess the facts, nor do I have access to the investigative files that would be necessary to make an informed decision.

Shooting scenes are chaotic and it is irresponsible for government officials to comment and make judgements before all facts are known. That is why it was disturbing to hear the Chief Executive and a cabinet secretary make conclusory statements about the shooting, the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and the decedent before any substantive investigation could possibly have been concluded.

This was compounded by the Vice President making specious claims about the level of immunity possessed by federal agents. It is the lack of acknowledgement even of the possibility of mistakes being made that is concerning. Government, and government agents, are not infallible. Any government that holds itself out as infallible, and seeks to suppress those who point out its fallibility, is seeking to oppress in ways that cannot be tolerated in our constitutional democracy.

It is my hope that Santa Barbara County can be a place of safety, even as tensions continue to grow. That is not to say that I expect, or am asking, that people do not vociferously express their opposition — or support — of the current government actions. I am just asking that any demonstrations do not involve violence and are conducted in accordance with our constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

To those who support the current administration and its immigration enforcement policies — I support wholeheartedly your right to do so. I understand that you disagree with my opposition to large paramilitary forces populating the streets of the cities of this great nation. I just ask that you do not extrapolate from my opposition a lack of concern for the rule of law or the safety of all law enforcement officers.

I have spent the last approximately 34 years of my life imposing consequences for failing to follow the law and being proud each and every day for the opportunity to do so alongside the brave and devoted members of all law enforcement agencies. Lawful orders and warrants must be obeyed and anyone harming or threatening law enforcement officials will be held accountable.

To those who see the current policies of the executive branch as an existential threat to the very foundation of our nation — I understand and respect your right to oppose the actions and policies of the government, within the law. I also understand those who are calling on all government officials and citizens to do more. I just ask that you understand that I have not abandoned hope in the systems and structures of this great democracy and of the American people to ultimately choose hope and caring and reject hate, violence, and vindictiveness.

John T. Savrnoch is the District Attorney of Santa Barbara County.