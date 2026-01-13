Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service for the Los Padres National Forest has scheduled prescribed burning to start this month in the Camino Cielo Ridge Area near Painted Cave Road and Highway 154. This area includes burn areas near Painted Cave, Haney East, and Haney West (see maps), for approximately 57 combined acres of burning. This prescribed burning is part of the Santa Barbara Community Defense Zone project. The goal of the burns is to reduce hazardous fuels to reduce the risk of wildfire. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires.

If weather and air quality conditions allow, burning is expected to start on January 18 and occur over consecutive days for approximately two weeks. The burn locations will be staffed 24/7 if there is heat or smoke present. Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) staff have reviewed the Smoke Management Plan and provided conditions to minimize smoke impacts in Santa Barbara County. The burns will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

These prescribed burns are planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities. Other partners include the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, CAL FIRE, Chumash Fire, and The Nature Conservancy. The burns are dependent on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable to smoke dispersion. If the conditions are not as desired, the burns will be rescheduled.

Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burn. If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible.

These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. Use caution when driving near prescribed burns due to reduced visibility.

For more information regarding the county’s air quality, visit http://www.OurAir.org.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php