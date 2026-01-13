SBART Press Luncheon: Vivian Hoskins Receives Carpinteria High Scholar Athlete of the Year Award

The first SBART press luncheon of 2026 after a long winter break featured four Athlete of the Week award presentations as well as the Scholar Athlete of the Year for Carpinteria High.

George Marin of Cate boys’ soccer and Jamaica Cook of Carpineria girls’ basketball were named Athletes of the Week for their outstanding performances from December 8 through December 14.

Cook averaged 15 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks in Carpinteria’s victories over Magnolia, Nordhoff and Del Sol. The Warriors are 10-5 overall and 4-1 in the Citrus Coast League.

Charlotte Raisin is among the nation’s best high school water polo players. Photo Credit: Courtesy

Marin tallied three goals in a 6-0 victory over Foothill Tech and five goals in a 9-0 win over Coast Union.

The Athletes of the Week January 5-January 11 were Charlotte Raisin of San Marcos girls’ water polo and Evan Pinsker of Dos Pueblos boys’ basketball.

Pinsker is playing his best basketball as a senior and his 26 point performance lifted the Chargers to a crucial, 69-67, Channel League victory over rival San Marcos. He followed that up with 21 points in a 73-70 OT loss to Pacifica and 19 points in an 83-54 loss to perennial powerhouse Mater Dei.

Dos Pueblos guard Evan Pinsker has emerged as a consistent scoring threat as a senior. Photo Credit: Courtesy

Raisin made the All-Tournament team at the SB Tournament of Champions. She finished with a tournament-high 17 goals in four matches as the Royals compiled a 3-1 record against elite competition.

Vivian Huskins Named Scholar Athlete of the Year For Carpinteria High

Vivian Huskins received the Scholar Athlete of the Year award for Carpinteria High, an honor that recognizes her exceptional achievement both in the classroom and across multiple athletic endeavors.

A three-sport standout, Huskins has competed at a high level in soccer, track, and cheer, emerging as a leader and record-setter in each. As captain of the varsity soccer team, she has earned a reputation as one of the program’s top defenders, collecting Defensive MVP honors twice. Her growth on the field is reflected in her accolades as she earned second-team all-league honors as a sophomore before becoming first-team all-league as a junior. Beyond the high school season, Huskins plays club soccer and also serves as a team captain, further underscoring her leadership and commitment to the sport.

In track and field, Huskins made an immediate impact. As a sophomore, she set the school’s 100-meter record, captured a league championship in the 100 meters, and won the county title in the 200 meters. Her performances earned her first- and second-team all-league recognition during her sophomore and junior seasons. She has also excelled in cheer, where she was named an All-American Song Leader.

Huskins’ success extends well beyond athletics. She carries an impressive 4.8 GPA while balancing a demanding course load that includes college-level classes in calculus, statistics, chemistry, and physics through Santa Barbara City College Dual Enrollment, as well as AP U.S. Government and AP Literature. She also participates as a science intern, further deepening her academic experience.

Her academic excellence has been recognized through multiple honors, including membership in the California Scholarship Federation and certificates of excellence in math, STEM, chemistry, and Spanish. With a strong interest in science and engineering, Hoskins plans to attend a four-year university, where she intends to study biomedical engineering.

Bishop Diego Girls’ Basketball

The Cardinals are on a roll winning nine consecutive games to improve their record to 16-2 overall and 2-0 in the Tri-Valley League.

Eden Wynn combined for 24 points and 20 rebounds in wins over Valley Christian and Foothill tech. Jaymi Coronado combined for 18 points, 16 rebounds and 10 steals over the two games.

In Monday’s victory over a solid Santa Paula team Wynne scored 19 points, including five three-pointers and Jeisa Coronado had 18 points with four three-pointers.