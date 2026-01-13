Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, January 13, 2026 – New year, new opportunities! The City of Goleta would like to remind the community to apply for one of its open Board and Commissions. The opportunities include three spots on the newly formed Public Art Review Board. This is your chance to be part of the effort to help ensure public art is a lasting and meaningful part of the civic landscape. The City is also looking to fill vacancies on its Design Review Board, Public Engagement Commission, and Library Advisory Commission. In all, there are 13 vacancies to fill. Applications are due by February 1, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Apply here: http://www.cityofgoleta.org/boardscommissions.

City of Goleta City Clerk Deborah Lopez highly recommends the experience. She said, “Serving on a Board or Commission is a great way to use your talent and time to make a difference in your community. It’s also a unique opportunity to learn more about how local government works and have your voice heard.”

Here is more about each opportunity:

Public Art Review Board

This past fall, the City Council adopted a City public art policy. For the first time in Goleta’s history, the policy has established the City’s vision for public art in the community. The policy also creates a brand-new reviewing body, the Public Art Review Board, and guides the review and approval process for public art projects in the City. Read the full policy here.

The City is seeking Goleta residents with passion, training, knowledge, or experience in the arts to serve on the Public Art Review Board and help implement this new and exciting policy. This new five-member body shall act as an advisory body to the City Council and the staff on public art as described in the City of Goleta Public Art Policy. There are three vacancies for art advisory members needed to serve three-year terms. The three art advisory members must be City residents to qualify for service. The Board has no regular meetings and will meet as needed to review projects. Members are compensated $75 per meeting.

Design Review Board



The Design Review Board (DRB) encourages development that uses the best professional design practices to enhance the visual aesthetics of the community and prevent poor quality of design. The DRB is a seven-member body that advises the City Council, Planning Commission, and staff.

There are three vacancies:

At-Large member – eligible applicants must live in the City of Goleta

Alternate – eligible applicants must live in the City of Goleta

Licensed Architect – qualified applicants are not required to reside within City limits for this vacancy

Members are appointed to a three-year term. The DRB meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 3:00 p.m. Members are compensated $75 per meeting.



Public Engagement Commission

The Public Engagement Commission (PEC) advises the City Council and staff on matters related to public engagement in City government and governance. The Commission has provided recommendations to the City Council on moving to evening-only meetings, directly electing the Mayor, and district elections.

There are four vacancies on this seven-member body. Eligible applicants must live in the City of Goleta. The Commission holds four regular meetings and may hold additional meetings as needed. Members are compensated $75 per meeting.

Library Advisory Commission

The Library Advisory Commission (LAC) advises staff and the City Council on matters affecting the Goleta Valley Library and represents the interests of the library’s patrons by recommending programming and services for the library. The five-member Commission advises the Library Board of Trustees (Board) and aims to increase community participation in library issues by analyzing the library’s needs, considering goals, anticipating future needs and problems, acting as a liaison, and helping to develop consensus for advisement to the Board. There are three vacancies:

2 Commissioners – Unincorporated Library Area

1 Commissioner – Isla Vista Community Services District

Members are appointed for a three-year term. The Library Advisory Commission meets six times per year or as needed. Meetings are held the first Monday of every other month at 6:00 p.m. and members are compensated $75 per meeting.

Apply for a Board or Commission position by February 1 at 5:00 p.m. on the City’s website: http://www.cityofgoleta.org/boardscommissions. For additional information, please email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.gov.