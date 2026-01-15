Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

[Click to enlarge]: From left: Rio before; Rio after | Credit: Courtesy

In a year marked by wildfires, rising veterinary costs, and growing demand for affordable pet care, Santa Barbara Humane quietly became a lifeline for tens of thousands of animals and families across Santa Barbara County.

In 2025, the organization helped more than 45,000 animals through its sheltering, veterinary, and community support programs, an 18 percent increase from the previous year. From adoptions and routine medical care to mobile veterinary services and humane education, Santa Barbara Humane continued to expand access to compassionate care for pets and the people who love them.

Over the course of the year, Santa Barbara Humane facilitated 2,223 adoptions, accepted 1,024 owner-surrendered animals, and welcomed 961 animals transferred in from partner agencies. The organization also supported pet guardians through its dog training program, serving more than 775 dogs and their families in group classes designed to strengthen the human-animal bond. Beyond sheltering and medical care, Santa Barbara Humane continued to help families facing financial hardship by distributing more than 300 pounds of pet food each month through its Pet Food Pantry, helping pets stay with the people who care for them.

When Rio arrived at Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Barbara Campus in early January, his journey had already been shaped by crisis. The four-year-old Pit Bull mix had been found wandering the streets of Glendale, thin and in poor condition. Pasadena Humane took him in and, when the Eaton Fire forced evacuations across the region, transferred Rio to Santa Barbara Humane to help free space for animals displaced by the fire.

During his intake exam, Santa Barbara Humane’s veterinary team discovered that Rio was severely underweight and suffering from painful ear infections, allergic skin disease, and advanced dental decay, along with anemia caused by chronic, untreated conditions. His care began immediately and included medicated baths, ear treatments, nutritional support, and a major dental procedure to remove multiple damaged teeth. In the weeks that followed, Rio regained his strength and confidence, transforming into a joyful, playful companion. By the end of March, he had fully recovered and found a loving adopter.

Stories like Rio’s were made possible in 2025 through Santa Barbara Humane’s comprehensive veterinary services. During the year, the organization provided more than 33,000 vaccine and exam visits and performed 8,193 spay and neuter surgeries countywide, helping prevent suffering and reduce pet overpopulation.

Through Santa Barbara Humane’s TLC Fund, the organization helped 5,166 owned pets whose families could not afford urgent veterinary care. More than $649,000 was invested in community animals through the fund, a nearly 37 percent increase from the prior year. Combined with shelter medical services, more than $1 million was dedicated to lifesaving veterinary care in 2025.The Mobile Veterinary Unit played an increasingly important role in providing that care and reaching underserved communities. In 2025, the mobile unit assisted 1,319 animals, representing a 473 percent increase from the previous year, and performed nearly 1,000 spay and neuter surgeries, bringing critical services directly into neighborhoods where access to care is limited.

“In a year when so many families were facing uncertainty, our goal was simple: make sure pets were not left behind,” said Kerri Burns, CEO of Santa Barbara Humane. “Whether that meant providing medical care, training support, food assistance, or bringing services directly into neighborhoods, our team focused on meeting people where they were and helping them keep the animals they love.”

Beyond sheltering and medical services, Santa Barbara Humane continued to deepen its connection with the community through education and outreach. In 2025, the organization reached approximately 200 children through school presentations, tours, troop visits, and on-campus Girl Scout and Boy Scout programs, many of which included multiple classrooms or entire schools at once. Since August 2025, Santa Barbara Humane has also participated in 22 weekly pet food distributions in partnership with Adams Angels and completed 45 community events countywide.

Santa Barbara Humane’s work in 2025 was recognized throughout the community. The organization was named Best Place to Adopt a Pet by readers of the Santa Barbara Independent. In Santa Maria, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce honored Santa Barbara Humane as Nonprofit of the Year, recognizing its expanding services and community presence. CEO Kerri Burns was also named one of the Top 50 Women in Business by the Pacific Coast Business Times. Santa Barbara Humane also celebrated the success of its Second Annual Wild West Fest in Santa Maria and Third Annual Gala in Santa Barbara, events that united the community in support of animals and helped sustain the organization’s vital programs.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Care for the Community

That growing connection with the community is also shaping Santa Barbara Humane’s future. In 2025, the organization reached a major milestone in its effort to reimagine and rebuild its Santa Barbara Campus. Thanks to extraordinary community support, the Humane Campaign has raised more than $15 million toward the creation of a modern, sustainable campus designed to expand access to veterinary care, lifesaving services, and humane education for generations to come.

With a bridge loan in place, Santa Barbara Humane oﬃcially broke ground on Phase I in December, following a ceremonial groundbreaking in August that included several enthusiastic shelter dogs lending a paw. At the same time, the organization invested in improvements at its Santa Maria Campus, including dividing play yards to better support enrichment, exercise, and individualized care for dogs.

“At Santa Barbara Humane, every animal we help represents a family supported and a community coming together,” Burns said. “Whether it is an animal arriving during a crisis or a family seeking help to keep their pet healthy, our role is to meet that moment with care, compassion, and expertise.”

To learn more about Santa Barbara Humane’s programs or services, visit sbhumane.org.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.