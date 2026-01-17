Thank you for publishing such a well-written account of one man’s experience of being kidnapped by ICE and ultimately deported to Mexico.

In my role as an educator, I have had the pleasure of working with several students who were living in the USA protected by the Dream Act. One boy was bought to our area as a 3-year-old sleeping in the back of a relative’s car. I met him when he was 12 and proudly attended his high school graduation.

For years, he and I contacted government agencies and wrote to our representatives about next steps to apply for his American citizenship. We were assured he was protected by his DACA status, but he could not apply for citizenship yet. Politics.

He wasn’t as worried as I was; he firmly believed in the American Dream. Over the years, he’s made a good life for himself and his young family. Any parent or former teacher would be proud of the man he’s become.

After watching the nightmare of lawless deportation kidnappings such as Mr. Castillo went through, I fear for all of these “kids” who trusted our government to keep their promise. We cannot let this stand.