GOLETA, CA, January 20, 2026 – Hop on your e-bike and join us for the Community E-Bike Skills Class & Group Ride THIS Saturday, January 24th from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Goleta Valley Junior High School (6100 Stow Canyon Road). The event, put on by MOVE Santa Barbara and the City of Goleta, is part of E-Bike Safety Awareness Week happening now (January 19 – 25, 2026). It’s a great opportunity for new and seasoned riders to become more comfortable on their e-bikes and learn important safety tips.

Advance registration is recommended at https://movesbcounty.org/events. Limited spots are available and on a first-come-first serve basis. To participate, you must be at least 10 years old and bring your own e-bike and wear a helmet. MOVE Santa Barbara will be covering pre-ride checks to help avoid non-vehicular crashes, followed by a course on the blacktop to practice safe e-bike handling, and a ride around the neighborhood.

January 24th Schedule:

1:00 p.m. – Check-In/Register

1:30 p.m. – Pre-Ride Checks

1:45 p.m. – Skills Courses

2:30 p.m. – Community E-Bike Ride

3:00 p.m. – Closing

This event will wrap up the activities for E-Bike Safety Awareness Week. The week includes a proclamation at the Goleta City Council meeting tonight, January 20, along with activities including helmet distributions at the local schools: Goleta Valley Junior High, Dos Pueblos High School, and San Marcos High School.

The E-Bike Skills Class & Group Ride is a fun, informative way to enhance your skills and gain valuable safety knowledge. Whether you’re a new or seasoned e-bike rider – we hope to see you there THIS Saturday. Don’t forget your helmet!