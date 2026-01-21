In Memoriam Kyle McKittrick 1986-2025

Kyle McKittrick and his brother, Marc | Credit: Courtesy

It takes a rare spirit — shaped by deep love, resilience, and an unwaveringly positive outlook — to create not just one but many communities that call one another family. Kyle McKittrick was that rare spirit. To know Kyle was to know kindness, compassion, humor, and an effortless ability to make people feel seen. Throughout his life, Kyle left an extraordinary and lasting impact on every community he touched.

Kyle Edward McKittrick was born on June 19, 1986, in Pleasanton, California, to Diane and Jim McKittrick. Four years later, he proudly became an older brother to Marc McKittrick, a role he embraced fully. Reliable, protective, adventurous, and deeply loyal, Kyle set the tone for a lifelong bond between the two — one rooted in trust, love, and brotherhood beyond comparison.

Kyle attended Amador Valley High School, where his energy and curiosity were boundless. He immersed himself in sports and the outdoors, including soccer, baseball, wrestling, swimming, diving, and fishing. There were no limits to Kyle’s aspirations or his willingness to try something new.

The McKittrick family at the wedding of Marc McKittrick and Caterina Scordato | Credit: Courtesy

At 20 years old, Kyle moved from Pleasanton to Santa Barbara, where he began studies at Santa Barbara City College and quickly found his place within the local service industry. Through his work at Sandbar, Pierre Lafond, and Shalhoob’s, Kyle didn’t just build a career — he built community. Known for his warmth, humility, and instinctive ability to connect with people from all backgrounds, Kyle became a beloved presence throughout Santa Barbara and Montecito.

In 2018, Kyle experienced a traumatic spinal cord injury that changed his life forever. What followed was a profound demonstration of his character. Through years of recovery and adaptation, Kyle displayed extraordinary resilience, determination, and grace. Supported fiercely by his parents, brother, extended family, and friends, Kyle reclaimed his independence and became a powerful source of inspiration to others.

Kyle found new passion and purpose through peer mentorship, adaptive recreation, and wheelchair rugby — known affectionately as “murderball.” He formed lifelong friendships across the country, most notably with the Vegas Highrollers and the Northridge Knights, and became a respected teammate, competitor, and leader. His involvement with Cottage Rehabilitation further allowed him to serve others as a peer mentor, offering hope and guidance to those newly injured.

Kyle in a “murderball” game | Credit: Courtesy

Grounded in faith, family, and strong values instilled by both the McKittrick and Cereghino families, Kyle always lived by “family first.” He was service-oriented, eclectic, and a true jack-of-all-trades — standing for strength, transition, and growth. Whether walking or rolling into a room, Kyle had a magnetic presence, commanding attention with his smile, charm, and authenticity.

Kyle with his beloved Bailey at Cottage Rehabilitation | Credit: Courtesy

Kyle also shared a profound bond with his dog, Bailey, whom he rescued and raised from a puppy. Bailey was a constant companion and source of comfort, especially following his injury. Though her passing in 2025 deeply affected him, those who loved Kyle find comfort in believing they are now reunited.

In his final year, Kyle found the love of his life, Emily Abraham. The two met through the Triumph Foundation, where Kyle’s role as a mentor and motivator brought them together. Their relationship was filled with laughter, partnership, and shared purpose — an “inter-able” couple who embraced life fully and joyfully.

Emily Abraham and Kyle McKittrick | Credit: Courtesy

Kyle passed away peacefully on December 14, 2025, surrounded by love. His legacy is not defined by tragedy, but by courage, connection, and an unshakable zest for life. As those who loved him know well, energy does not disappear — it only changes form. Kyle’s energy lives on in his family, his friends, and the many communities he helped build.

Services will be held on February 7. A Catholic Mass will take place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at noon, followed by a Celebration of Life from 2-6 p.m. at The Factory, 616 East Haley Street, Santa Barbara. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP to mckittrick1214@gmail.com.