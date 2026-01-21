Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Public Library and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) are proud to jointly present a special screening of the timely and powerful documentary The Librarians, followed by a conversation with director Kim A. Snyder. Library on the Go will be onsite before the event, offering attendees the chance to learn more about library services, checkout and return materials, create library cards, and connect directly with library staff.

At a moment when libraries and library professionals across the country face increasing political attacks, censorship efforts, and threats to intellectual freedom, this event invites the community to better understand the climate libraries are navigating—and the critical role we all play in defending democracy.

The film follows librarians across the United States who are uniting to combat book banning and censorship, placing libraries on the frontlines of defending democracy amid unprecedented challenges in Texas, Florida, and beyond.

“We are thrilled that SBIFF is screening this important film,” said Brandon Beaudette, Library Director of the Santa Barbara Public Library. “This film illuminates the work libraries are doing every day to protect access to information, uphold intellectual freedom, and serve our communities with integrity.”

Launching at the January 29 screening of The Librarians, the I Love My Library campaign invites the Santa Barbara community to visibly and collectively show support for its public libraries and library staff. From February 1 through February 14, Valentine-themed collection boxes will be placed at participating local businesses and schools throughout Santa Barbara. At each location, pre-printed postcards with thoughtful prompts will be available tomake writing a valentine message to the library easy and accessible for all ages. These messages will be used in ongoing advocacy efforts to demonstrate broad public support for libraries.

“As libraries face continued attacks nationwide, we need community voices more than ever to push back,” said Lauren Trujillo, Executive Director of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation. “The ‘I Love My Library’ campaign is a tangible way for people of all ages to show their support and help us and Library stakeholders advocate for the future of our libraries.”

The Library Foundation extends sincere thanks to SBIFF for hosting standing in solidarity with libraries and library workers.

SPECIAL EVENT

THE LIBRARIANS

Followed by a conversation with Director Kim A. Snyder

Thursday, January 29

Library on the Go: 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Film Screening: 7:00 PM

SBIFF’s Riviera Theatre

2044 Alameda Padre Serra

Santa Barbara, CA

Tickets: Click here for tickets

Runtime: 1h 32m

Directed by: Kim A. Snyder

About Santa Barbara Public Library

Santa Barbara Public Library is a department of the City of Santa Barbara committed to providing access to information, resources, and enriching experiences for the entire community. All library programs, services, and events are free and open to the public.

About Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema. Over the past 40 years, SBIFF has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States – attracting 100,000 attendees and offering 11 days of 200+ films, tributes, and symposiums, fulfilling their mission to engage, to engage, enrich, and inspire through film.