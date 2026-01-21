Like a big, out-of-control bully, America strides across the world, making enemies wherever it goes, acting as if there will be no consequences. Both our President, and our country, are behaving like spoiled children, demanding whatever they want and giving nothing in return. They claim the world is theirs by divine right, and the President’s morality is our gold standard.

Our leaders insult the fathers and mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers, who fought and suffered in two wars for the freedoms we have. They denigrate NATO and the promise it has kept to its members all these years. The President denies that international law is binding on him or on our country.

Americans know right from wrong. Our parents and teachers helped us with that. We learned how to play together, then work together as adults, based on mutual respect, and the fact that we all depend on each other. We know that hurting anyone on purpose is morally wrong, and that it will come back to hurt us.

Americans are a good and moral people. So, how can we accept leaders who are neither good nor moral. Leaders who break all 10 commandments, openly, and don’t fear punishment by their God or country.

Do we live in a world where there are no consequences for evil behavior? Can we applaud the words and actions of our President, and his minions, while they destroy our country and our position in the world?

Americans have come to a crossroads. Will we allow our President and his administration to continue their rein of violence, creating fear in our streets? Will we allow him to punish other countries ior not doing his bidding. Will we allow America to steal what the President claims is ours from countries who cannot fight back? If we do, are we not guilty of the same crimes and liable for the punishment and destruction that is bound to follow?

This is our moment of truth. I believe we are brave enough to join together, stand up and say no! We cannot wait any longer. The time has come!