Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for our upcoming Community Academy, an engaging, behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara County.

The Community Academy offers participants the opportunity to explore a wide range of topics with hands-on learning in areas including the history of law enforcement, criminal law, patrol tactics, de-escalation communication, and forensic evidence collection.

This program is designed for community members who want to learn more about the Sheriff’s Office and those considering a future in law enforcement. It’s a unique chance to see firsthand the work that goes into serving and protecting our communities.

📅 Class Schedule

The Academy begins Monday, March 2, 2026, from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Classes will be held every Monday through May 4, 2026, primarily at the Lompoc Substation with some sessions in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

The program concludes with a Graduation BBQ/Luncheon on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

⚠️ Space is limited, and classes do fill up quickly. Applications must be submitted no later than Monday, February 16, 2026. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

To apply, visit our website at Community Academy – Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office or email CommunityAcademy@sbsheriff.org with questions.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting and educational experience!