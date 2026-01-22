Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, January 22, 2026 – There are limited spots remaining for the City of Goleta’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Course – be sure to sign up now to secure your space! The CERT Course takes place over three consecutive Saturdays, March 7, 14, and 21, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). This hands-on course is designed to teach residents crucial skills for responding to emergencies. This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to feel more confident, prepared, and ready to help their household or neighborhood during a disaster. In order to participate, you must be able to attend all three classes and be at least 18 years of age.

Participants will learn disaster preparedness, fire safety, basic first aid, search and rescue techniques, and teamwork – all taught by experienced CERT instructors. No prior experience is required, and all materials are provided. If you’ve been meaning to get trained or are looking for a practical way to support your community, now is the perfect time. Don’t wait, sign up today.

Registration Details

You can register online here. Please note that registration requires an account. If you do not already have one, simply create an account by clicking the “Signup” link at the top of the registration page or click “Login” to be guided to set up an account. All signup registration information is confidential and used for the sole purpose of communications through the City’s Neighborhood Services Department.

Additional CERT Basic Course sessions will be offered later this year in Goleta and other communities.

For questions or more information, please contact ESD.Training@cityofgoleta.org.