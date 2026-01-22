Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is pleased to announce that the final quarter of 2025 marked a period of vibrant revitalization for Santa Barbara’s downtown district. Between October and December, seven new businesses spanning luxury hospitality, artisanal dining, fitness, and retail officially opened their doors, further cementing State Street and the surrounding historic corridors as a premier destination for locals and tourists alike.

October: A Month of Bubbles, Pasta, and Style

The quarter kicked off with three distinct additions to the downtown scene, focusing on sophisticated leisure and fashion.

SB Bubbly Lounge : Located in the historic El Paseo (23 East De La Guerra Street Suite 100), this lounge specializes in premium sparkling wines, offering an elegant atmosphere for enthusiasts.

Manifattura : Joining the lower State Street dining scene at 413 State Street, Manifattura brings authentic Italian flavors with a focus on handmade pasta.

Covet: Nestled in Victoria Court (1221 State Street #7), this boutique offers a curated selection of clothing under the "Covet by Kate" brand.

November: Wellness and Play

November saw a shift toward lifestyle and community engagement with the arrival of a specialized fitness studio and a family-friendly retail hub.

Game Seeker : Located at its new address, 920 State Street, this shop is a haven for board game enthusiasts, featuring puzzles, toys, chess sets, and more.

Mighty Pilates: Offering a unique twist on the traditional workout, this studio at 1014 State Street #A features Pilates classes complemented by live performers. Join them for their grand opening from January 29 to February 1 and be among the first to experience their beautiful new studio designed for strength, movement, and mindful connection.

December: Sweet and Savory Year

The year concluded with the opening of two major culinary landmarks, providing both world-renowned treats and local comfort food.

Ghirardelli : The world-famous chocolatier opened at 509 State Street, serving their signature ice cream sundaes and premium chocolates just in time for the holiday season. Join them on January 22nd and explore their new store, enjoy a World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae, and take part in the ribbon cutting at 3:15 PM.

The Copper Cafe & Restaurant: Taking a prime spot at 1031 State Street, this eatery offers a versatile menu of Italian favorites including pasta, pizza, and fresh salads. Mark your calendars for their grand opening on Friday, January 23rd, from 4:00 to 9:00 PM.

Additional 2025 Openings

Rolld Ice Cream : Handcrafted rolled ice cream at 819-A State Street (Paseo Nuevo).

Soulsucker Ceramics : Handmade ceramics, plants, and gifts at 814 State Street Suite 38 (El Paseo).

Sephora : Premier makeup, perfume, and skincare at 733 State Street.

Drippin' Chicken : Nashville-flavored fried chicken at 416 State Street Suite B.

Momentum Dance Company : Following continued growth in the district, this professional dance studio relocated to a new space at 12 East Figueroa Street. Celebrate their ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:15 on Friday, January 23.

The Win-dow : Famous smashburgers and shakes at 701 Chapala Street.

Famous smashburgers and shakes at 701 Chapala Street. The Creative Lab: Hands-on art workshops located at 31 East Canon Perdido Street.