Credit: Courtesy

The Board of Santa Barbara Strings is pleased to announce the appointment of local Santa Barbara County resident, Kyle Abello, as the organization’s first Executive Director. This position will work with Santa Barbara Strings founder and Artistic Director, Mary Beth Woodruff, to fulfill the mission of providing quality training and education for young string musicians. “We are so pleased to add Kyle Abello to our team at Santa Barbara Strings and the addition of the position of ‘Executive Director’ reflects the incredibly healthy growth of our organization, now in its 16th year. Kyle is a masterful organizer, effective utilizer of local resources/networks and well-loved by our board of directors and parents of our young musicians!”

Abello was raised in the Santa Ynez Valley, attended SY High School and graduated UC-San Diego summa cum laude with a major in Biology and minor in Humanities. He was the founder of the Buellton Recreation Department and served as Recreation Director for the City of Buellton for 20 years during which time he helped to establish the Buellton Community Recreation Center, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden, PAWS Off-Leash Dog Park, and many community events and recreational programs that continue to benefit the local community. Kyle has served on the Boards of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, Santa Ynez Valley Chorale, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District, and currently serves on the College Elementary School District Board. Kyle has always loved classical music, especially the Baroque era, and he feels incredibly blessed to be able to serve in his new role with Santa Barbara Strings to support the next generation of musicians. Kyle lives in Santa Ynez with his wife, Yana, and their twins, Skylar (violin) and Tristan (cello) are enjoying the fantastic music education and ensemble environment of Santa Barbara Strings. To contact him, please e-mail sbstringsdirector@gmail.com

Santa Barbara Strings is a non-profit organization providing comprehensive training for musicians from ages 4 to 19 in three progressive levels of string orchestras and chamber ensembles. Recent graduates of this exceptional string orchestra program are attending the Juilliard School of Music and the Colburn School of Music. Open to all students, Santa Barbara Strings aims to inspire life-long understanding and appreciation of classical music of all eras. For more information, please visit http://www.santabarbarastrings.org