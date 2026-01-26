Harder Stadium has undergone a patriotic makeover ahead of hosting the United States Women’s National Team’s matchup against Chile on Tuesday night.

The UC Santa Barbara blue and gold has been replaced by red, white, and blue, setting the stage for a unique atmosphere and a capacity crowd.

“I’ve got to remember to keep my eyes on the game and not the view in the background, because this is one spectacular place,” said United States Women’s National Team coach Emma Hayes of the view from Harder Stadium. “One of my prerequisites in the build-up to qualifying for the World Cup is can we pick stadiums that are going to be full, and can we go to places that maybe we haven’t been to as much.”

Coming off a 6-0 victory over Paraguay on Saturday in its first contest of 2026—which included five second-half goals—the U.S. will look to build on that momentum and continue to refine its chemistry against Chile.

“To keep up with the group’s learning, we have to be intentional about what we are teaching because they are sponges—they absorb so quickly,” Hayes said. “If you watch the last game through the lens of a coach and you watch a whole new set of players pick up positional play in a slightly new structure and implement it like that to score five goals in 12 or so minutes, it is so easy to say the opponents should do this or that, but it is taking huge credit away from the players.”

According to Hayes, the U.S. will feature a whole new starting lineup. She has committed to not starting any players in two games in a row, so the mixing and matching of personnel will be an intriguing storyline throughout the match.

At 23 years old, Trinity Rodman is the most experienced player on this January roster, leading the group in international caps and goals. Against Paraguay, Rodman donned the captain’s armband for the first time in her career.

Rodman is fresh off signing a groundbreaking deal with the Washington Spirit that reportedly makes her the highest-paid women’s soccer player in the world.

In her USWNT debut against Paraguay, Reilynn Turner scored the first goal of the game in first-half stoppage time off a through ball from Olivia Moultrie.

Ally Sentnor added two second-half goals as the United States pulled away for the decisive victory.

For those planning to attend the match against Chile on Tuesday night, Harder Stadium gates open at 5 p.m., warmups start at 6:17 p.m., and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.