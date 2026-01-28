It’s Almost Time for Movie Magic

The 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Arrives February 4

By Indy Staff | January 29, 2026

Cinephiles rejoice! The 41st edition of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) arrives next week for 11 days and nights, including 46 world film premieres and 80 U.S. premieres from 50 countries, along with a brand-new headquarters — the SBIFF McHurley Film Center at 916 State Street — as well as a star-studded lineup of tributes to big-screen superstars, Oscar-nominated auteurs, seminars on the nuts and bolts of filmmaking, and free daily films. Read on for our first pick of films to watch, including the scoop on opening night, and a peek behind the scenes with SBIFF poster artist Baret Boisson as well as the tribute to Adam Sandler on February 5. We’ll have even more for you as SBIFF progresses February 4-14. See sbiff.org for the complete schedule and check back frequently for updates, as more things tend to be added through the festival. See you at the movies!