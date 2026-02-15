Kate Hudson on the red carpet at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Arlington Artist of the Year Awards, Arlington Theatre, February 13, 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Kate Hudson burst onto the stage at the Arlington on Friday night with the same infectious joy that fans have been flocking to the movies to see for almost 25 years. An Academy Award nominee for her performance in Craig Brewer’s critically-acclaimed musical drama, Song Sung Blue, Hudson was there to receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Arlington Artist of the Year Award.

Still looking beachy chic while wearing a glamorous custom Louis Vuitton dress in dusty rose, Hudson greeted the sold out crowd warmly, saying, “I’m so happy to be here.”

Moderator Scott Feinberg (​​a festival regular who has led The Hollywood Reporter’s awards coverage since 2011 and covered awards for the Los Angeles Times before that) took Hudson through a “this is your life” style tribute to her career, starting with her childhood, growing up in Los Angeles on movie sets with her parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. “I fell in love with film,, actually watching the magic as it was executed,” said Hudson.

Asked if they discouraged her from show business, Hudson said, “My parents are more about effort — we’ll support you in everything you’re doing as long as you give it 120 percent.”

About to start college at NYU, Hudson (whose oldest son is graduating from there in May, she noted; her other son is in high school and her daughter is in elementary school) took a year off to “go to the university of Cameron Crowe. … I got Almost Famous and said ‘see you college,’” she laughed.

That big role, as Penny Lane, where she famously says, “We are not groupies. Groupies sleep with rock stars because they want to be near someone famous. We are here because of the music, we inspire the music. We are Band-Aids,” proved to be a breakout opportunity, and earned her an Oscar nomination in 2001.

Kate Hudson on the red carpet at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Arlington Artist of the Year Awards, Arlington Theatre, February 13, 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom



Fans outside greeting Kate Hudson as she accepts the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Arlington Artist of the Year Award, Arlington Theatre, February 13, 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Artist of the Year Award honoring Hudson. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Artist of the Year Award honoring Hudson. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Artist of the Year Award honoring Hudson. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

While she’s had an incredibly successful career since then, starring in films including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days; Raising Helen; You, Me and Dupree; Nine; Deepwater Horizon; Marshall, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, all of which were touched on in the SBIFF tribute, the Oscar nod for her performance as Claire Sardina in Song Sung Blue is only her second nomination.

“I’ve never been very calculated in my choices,” said Hudson as she reflected on various films. “I like entertaining people.”

Speaking about her string of romantic comedies — which in addition to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, also includes The Four Feathers, Le Divorce, Alex & Emma, Fool’s Gold, My Best Friend’s Girl, Bride Wars, A Little Bit of Heaven, Something Borrowed, and Mother’s Day — Hudson said, “I think it’s one of the harder genres to get right. You have to make them with the intention that everybody does, to make a great film.”

She continued, “The goal is to make a great movie that lives forever.”

Scott Feinberg interviews Kate Hudson at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Arlington Artist of the Year Awards, Arlington Theatre, February 13, 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

As for her future goals, Hudson said, “Now, more than ever, I really want to make movies that put people in the theater. … There’s nothing better than this industry and the fact that I get to work in it is such a privilege.”

Gwyneth Paltrow, Hudson’s longtime friend and a Santa Barbara resident, presented the award, sharing sweet and funny memories of knowing each other as kids, both marrying rock stars, and having many, many parallel moments in their lives.

Gwyneth Paltrow presents Kate Hudson with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Arlington Artist of the Year Award, Arlington Theatre, February 13, 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Kate Hudson accepts the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Arlington Artist of the Year Award, Arlington Theatre, February 13, 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Kate Hudson accepts the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Arlington Artist of the Year Award, Arlington Theatre, February 13, 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Kate Hudson accepts the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Arlington Artist of the Year Award, Arlington Theatre, February 13, 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

“I’ve loved movies my entire life,” said Hudson, in accepting the Arlington Artist of the Year award. “And I grew up watching two actor parents navigate intense schedules and seeing how this work pulls you away from family, and I still chose this life, and I think the reason is because when you love something this much, it’s not really a choice. But what my parents did do was teach me discipline in the craft, whether it was dance, music, theater, acting class, and I continue to learn from every person that I work with. And I believe that this craft never stops giving, and we never stop learning. To feel this kind of recognition is incredibly moving.”

Read our SBIFF preview interview with Kate Hudson here.