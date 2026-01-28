Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — Ganna Walska Lotusland is proud to announce the appointment of three new Trustees—Graciela Carrasco, John P. Margolis, and Julie Morley—who join the Board in January 2026, to advance its mission of educational and horticultural excellence.

These talented individuals join Lotusland’s Board, led by President Mari Mitchel, Co-Vice Presidents Jeﬀrey F. Romano and Crystal Wyatt, Treasurer Mark K. Schmidt, and Secretary Elizabeth Patterson, comprised of 24 engaged members in 2026. These civic volunteers and community leaders represent a broad range of expertise in business, biodiversity conservation, environmental philanthropy, historical architecture, finance, human resources, and community planning leadership.

“These three leaders arrive at a transformative moment for Lotusland. Graciela’s people-centered leadership, John’s stewardship of historic architecture, and Julie’s visionary approach to storytelling and conservation strengthen our Board in powerful ways. Their collective expertise will help guide Lotusland as we protect our living collections, and deepen our role as a cultural and environmental treasure,” says Rebecca Anderson, CEO, Ganna Walska Lotusland

Graciela Carrasco is a former global Chief Human Resources Oﬃcer whose career has centered on helping people and organizations realize their potential. With experience across media and entertainment, consumer goods, agriculture, technology, and professional services, she has held senior leadership roles with organizations including NPR and Deckers. Graciela currently leads nonprofit programs that empower young people to become climate leaders through writing, mentorship, and immersive retreats focused on environmental storytelling and community impact. A Santa Barbara native, she resides locally and brings a deep commitment to education, and community programs.

John P. Margolis, AIA, holds decades of architectural experience in residential, civic, and institutional design, with a focus on classical and traditional architecture. A Fellow of the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, he currently serves on the Board of the ICAA Southern California Chapter and contributes to Lotusland through service on the Building & Grounds and Architectural Advisory Committees, supporting the preservation and long-term of the Garden’s historic structures and evolving campus.

Julie Morley is an author, ornithographer, and the founder of Multispecies Media, a nonprofit media platform dedicated to fostering understanding between humans and wildlife through art and storytelling. She holds a PhD in multispecies studies. Morley served as Co-Chair of the Garden’s signature fundraiser, Lotusland Celebrates, in 2025 and returns as a committed event Co-Chair in 2026, leading a 30-person event Committee that supports the creative development of this highly anticipated annual benefit gala.As Lotusland advances its Master Plan—its long-term framework for conservation, sustainability, and visitor experience—and develops its next Strategic Plan, the Board will play a vital role in guiding the stewardship of the Garden’s historic landscape and living collections for future generations.

About Ganna Walska Lotusland

Lotusland’s mission is to preserve and enhance the distinctive botanical gardens and estate of Madame Ganna Walska. Through its living collections, sustainable horticulture practices, and commitment to plant conservation, Lotusland educates and inspires visitors while stewarding a historic landscape of enduring significance. Learn more at http://www.lotusland.org