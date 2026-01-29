Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, January 28, 2026 –The City of Lompoc Aquatic Center is accepting registrations for its upcoming Swim Instructor Training, designed to prepare participants to teach swim lessons at the facility.

The training introduces participants to the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lesson curriculum and instructional standards through a combination of classroom instruction, hands-on skill development, and supervised teaching experience. Participants will practice lesson delivery, demonstrations, class organization and management, and will shadow experienced City of Lompoc swim instructors during live classes.

Training Schedule:

Friday, Feb. 27 — 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28 — 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, March 2 — 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Fee: $35

Participants must be at least 16 years old and able to demonstrate proficiency in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, back floating, and treading water for one minute.

The training is specific to the City of Lompoc Aquatic Center and does not provide a nationally recognized certification. Successful participants may apply for swim instructor positions. Lompoc Valley residents hired within 30 days of course completion will receive a refund of the course fee.

Space is limited. For information or registration, call the City of Lompoc Recreation Office at (805) 875-8100.

