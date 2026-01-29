San Marcos High School’s girls water polo team continued its dominance by winning its fifth consecutive Channel League title with an 18-6 victory over Dos Pueblos at Elings Aquatic Center.

The Royals went undefeated against league opponents during the regular season and secured the outright championship by defeating both Santa Barbara High and Dos Pueblos in the league tournament.

Against Dos Pueblos,San Marcos controlled the match from the opening possession and never trailed, building an early lead behind strong offensive performances from Charlotte Raisin and Jade Pattison.

Raisin scored a game-high eight goals, while Pattison added four. Lily Bordofsky contributed two goals and was a stalwart defensively. goalkeeper Bethany King recorded all eight of her saves in the first half.

The Royals steadily extended their lead through all four quarters, outscoring Dos Pueblos in every period and cruising to the decisive win.

The victory marked the final Channel League title for longtime head coach Chuckie Roth, who has guided the program to 10 league championships since 2014. San Marcos will now turn its attention to the CIF-SS playoffs, with divisions and first-round matchups to be announced Friday.

In the Channel League third-place game, Santa Barbara High defeated Buena High 13-8. Jules Horton led the Dons with six goals, while Luna Morancey added four. Santa Barbara High will also await its playoff draw on Friday.