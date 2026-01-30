The fastest way to stop this madness is a nationwide General Strike.

Demonstrations and bitching are not the ultimate answer to ending Trump’s reign of terror. He is a bully and only understands when people get tough with him.

Canadian Prime Minister Carney and Senator Mark Kelly both drive him crazy, and he does not know what to do about them. He cannot frighten or coerce either one. Kelly flew 39 combat missions and was in space four times. Trump can’t scare him! No one can! Carney is a tough and savvy politician and former investment banker. Trump has failed to scare him several times. The whole country must rise up to dump Trump!

In 1946, my dad belonged to the ILWU [International Longshore and Warehouse Union] in San Francisco. Harry Bridges called a strike of the ILWU and shut down the waterfront. Those who tried to scab or cross the picket lines were beaten. Some other unions joined in and the City of San Francisco almost shut down. The union pretty much got what it wanted and the docks opened.

A national General Strike would work in a couple of days. If our elected officials start the ball rolling — game over. I will take bets!