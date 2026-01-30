Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — January 2026 — The Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild invites the public to experience the final days of its annual member exhibition, LAYERING, on view at Art & Soul Gallery (1323 State Street, Santa Barbara) in its entirety through Saturday, January 31, 2026. Alternatively, come celebrate and meet with artists on Sunday, February 1st, as they pick up their work throughout the day from 12-5 p.m.

Now entering its closing weekend, LAYERING celebrates the richness and innovation of contemporary fiber arts. Featuring work by more than 50 guild member artists, the exhibition explores the concept of layering through material, process, meaning, and technique—revealing how layers inform both structure and storytelling across a wide range of fiber-based media.

The exhibition also includes workshops, live spinning and weaving demonstrations, and opportunities for visitors to experience textile techniques firsthand, artist talks and panel discussions. The final panel event will take place in the gallery from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Special Event: Artist Panel Discussion

Friday, January 30 | 4:30–6:00 p.m.

Craft to Art, Art to Craft

RSVP required: https://artandsoulsb.com/pages/craft-to-art-rsvp

As part of the exhibition’s closing events, Art & Soul Gallery will host a panel discussion exploring the evolving relationship between craft and fine art in contemporary textile practices. Exhibiting member artists from the Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild will discuss how traditional techniques inform their artistic identities and conceptual approaches.

Panelists include Barbara T. Booth, Tim Cardy, Kathy Leader, and Sherri West and will be moderated by Laurie Gross Schaefer. Details about each artist and their work is available in the online exhibition catalog at any time, including after the exhibition closes.

Exhibition Details

LAYERING

January 8 – February 1, 2026

Art & Soul Gallery

1323 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA

For more information on the events and exhibition, please visit artandsoulsb.com or sbfiberarts.org.

The mission of the Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild is to preserve and promote fiber arts by educating the public through demonstrations, lectures, workshops, exhibits, publications and other educational activities. We bring fiber artists across Santa Barbara County together to explore a wide range of disciplines, weaving, spinning, knitting, basketry, papermaking, dyeing, felting, fabric printing, sewing and more! For more information, visit http://www.sbfiberarts.org.