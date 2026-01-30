Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA. (Friday, January 30, 2026) – MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation is pleased to announce three exciting new additions to its Board of Directors, strengthening its commitment to providing interactive experiences in science and creativity for the Santa Barbara community. Board leadership includes Kelly Almeroth, who continues in her second year as Chair, Graham Bell will serve as Vice Chair, Angela Krablin as Treasurer, and Casey Summar as Secretary.

“These new board members join us at an exciting moment for MOXI,” said Robin Gose, MOXI President and CEO. “Their diverse perspectives, expertise, and shared belief in the power of museums will help guide our work as we advance our mission, deepen impact, and continue to serve our community with excellence.”

Heather Hambleton | Credit: Courtesy

Heather Hambleton

Heather Hambleton is honored to join MOXI’s Board during an exciting and promising time for the museum. As a Santa Barbara resident for more than 20 years, she has deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community. Heather has served on the Board of the Junior League of Santa Barbara and is currently serving as Chair of Cottage Hospital’s Tiara Ball and on the Advisory Committee for Hope Refuge and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. A parent of three young children who enjoy exploring and learning at MOXI, Heather is looking forward to helping inspire the next generation of curious thinkers, problem-solvers, and creators, with the goal of igniting a lifelong love of science, technology, engineering, art, and math.







Mark Korte Nahabedian | Credit: Courtesy









Mark Korte-Nahabedian

Mark Korte-Nahabedian is Chevron’s Corporate Affairs Advisor for the West Coast Decommissioning Program. He has worked in diverse roles at Chevron, including as an energy transition advisor and as a geologist. Prior to working at Chevron, Mark worked as an exploration and development geologist specializing in subsurface resources across California. Mark is passionate about community service and serves on the board of directors for the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, The United Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, and the Goleta Education Foundation, and is a member of the Sanctuary Advisory Council for the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary. Mark lives in Santa Barbara, California with his wife, Kara, is a proud father to three children, and is passionate about the energy transition and sustainability, education, and the environment.









Cáitrín McKiernan | Credit: Courtesy

Cáitrín McKiernan

Cáitrín McKiernan is a partner at the international law firm Steptoe LLP, where she advises multinational companies on anti-corruption compliance and internal investigations. A former Fulbright scholar to China and Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar to Taiwan, Cáitrín received her B.A., with Highest Honors in Chinese History, from Stanford University. She received a J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law, with a certificate of specialization in international law. Cáitrín grew up in Santa Barbara and attended the Midland School in Los Olivos. Beyond her law practice, Cáitrín is dedicated to fostering dialogue and building bridges. She founded and hosts The Steptoe Coffee Club for Women in Law, a monthly gathering that facilitates discussions among legal experts in a fireside chat setting before a select audience of in-house counsel.

“MOXI provides magical, innovative STEAM-based experiences for kids across Santa Barbara County. I’m thrilled and honored to join MOXI’s board and to support its important mission.”

About MOXI

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation® is dedicated to igniting learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity. Located in the heart of Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone at 125 State Street, the museum is LEED-certified Gold and serves curious minds of all ages through its hands-on exhibits and education programs. MOXI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization generously supported by its daily guests, members, facility rentals, and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporate partners. For more information, visit moxi.org.