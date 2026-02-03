Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

The Santa Barbara P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Chapter IJ recently celebrated their 90th Anniversary of “Service and Sisterhood” with a luncheon at the La Cumbre Country Club. An “Incredibly Joyous” time was had by all!

President Pat Cox welcomed the membership by recognizing the seven presidents in attendance, sharing the history of IJ and giving a retrospective of life in 1936, the year the chapter was founded by 15 women. Today the chapter has 40 members.

Four years after IJ was organized the United States went to war. Due to gas rationing meetings were held in a central location at the Presbyterian Church on Anacapa and Anapamu. The minister’s wife was a member of IJ and thus the chapter was provided with a room to meet.

Members remained busy making scrap books for patients at the Hoff Heights Army Hospital then located on Las Positas Road. Bed socks were crocheted by members for the Red Cross to provide to soldiers. IJ raised money for a radio to be purchased by the Army hospital.

IJ provided sandwich spread each week for the USO snack bar, worked at Welcome House and took their efforts to support soldiers seriously.

Later IJ continued supporting the General Hospital on Calle Real, sponsored a Girl Scout troop, helped with Hillside House and provided books to Juvenile Hall.

P.E.O.’s mission is to promote educational opportunities for women by providing scholarships and the chapter continues raising funds in a variety of ways including creating homemade crafts and baking, inviting the public to their boutiques and bazaars.

The quality and variety of programs presented at their meetings for 90 years has been astounding while continuously educating, motivating and celebrating women.

As of July, 2026 the P.E.O. non-profit organization in the United States and Canada has helped more than 129,000 women pursue educational goals by providing approximately $462 million dollars in educational assistance thus making a difference in women’s lives through six philanthropies and a foundation.