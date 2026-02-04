Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Rachel accepting her Certificate of Recognition; Pictured left-to-right: Councilmember Stuart Kasdin (District 4), Councilmember James Kyriaco (District 2), Mayor Paula Perotte, Rachel McDonald of Fitness with Rachel, Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martín (District 1) and Mayor Pro Tempore Jennifer Smith (District 3)

Rachel in Council Chambers with her family, friends and clients

Rachel accepting the Certificate from Mayor Perotte

GOLETA, CA, February 4, 2026 – The City is proud to announce that Fitness with Rachel has been selected for the City’s Business Recognition Program, which celebrates Goleta businesses for their notable achievements and unique contributions to the community. These businesses help shape Goleta’s identity, strengthen our economy, and enrich the community.

Fitness with Rachel was chosen for its success as a woman-owned business and dedication to improving the lives of seniors and residents throughout Goleta. At last night’s February 3 City Council meeting, Mayor Perotte presented owner Rachel McDonald with an award certificate.

“Fitness with Rachel exemplifies the spirit of Goleta—innovative, caring, and committed to community health. We are proud to honor Rachel’s work and the positive impact she has on our residents,” said Mayor Paula Perotte.

.

Owned and operated by Rachel McDonald, Fitness with Rachel offers senior fitness programs; cancer exercise programs individually tailored to address fatigue, pain, and other cancer-related issues; strengthening classes; express fitness classes and more. Rachel holds several certifications including:

Primary Group Exercise Certification (Aerobics and Fitness Association of America)

Personal Trainer, Senior Fitness, and Fitness Nutrition Certifications (American Council on Exercise)

Advanced Cancer Exercise Specialist Certification (Cancer Exercise Training Institute)

Rachel is passionately dedicated to the health of her clients, saying, “After seeing cancer forever change the lives of numerous friends and family members, offering this service to our local cancer patients and survivors is particularly gratifying for me.” Her classes, including themed classes like Dancing Through the Decades, focus on both physical and mental wellbeing and are meant to foster community and connection.

The Business Recognition Program honors businesses quarterly. Learn more about eligibility requirements and nominate a business today on the Business Recognition Program webpage. Nominations are open to the public and self-nominations are accepted. Click here for the nomination form.