On Friday, January 30, I woke up to an email from our local Ablitts Fine Cleaners and Tailors regarding my scheduled door-step delivery: “Route Services will not be running on Friday, January 30th. Regular route delivery will resume on Monday.”

Bummer, no black slacks for the weekend, I thought.

And then I read on: “As a proudly owned American business, we’re equally proud to support our employees and their right to peacefully protest. We truly appreciate your understanding and support of our team and our values.”

This simple communication, this courageous act, this generous offering is no small thing. Dozens of businesses closed on Friday, many more donated to support our community members who are suffering and afraid during this crazy time. With your support, dear Ablitts and others, hundreds of workers, students, families took to the streets on Friday, calling on the wisest and the most compassionate parts of themselves to stand up, to resist.

So I went too. I protested. I felt the joy and determination in the crowd. I saw what is possible. They say “Democracy Dies in Silence.” Well, not here, not now. We are louder than hate and division. We are smarter than those who try to tell us that we are divided and only some people belong.

We truly appreciate you, Ablitts, and all the businesses who care enough to allow for the space and time to practice our democratic rights to peak out. You all are community heroes.

And as far as my delivery -— my black slacks can wait. See you on Monday.