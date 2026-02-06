Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, February 5, 2026 – Valentine’s Day is almost here, and it’s the perfect time to show some love to the many businesses that call Goleta home. Shopping local helps strengthen our economy, supports neighbors and families, and preserves the unique character that makes Goleta special.

With over 1,000 local businesses listed, http://www.GoodLandGoodShopping.com is your go-to resource for discovering and supporting locally owned businesses throughout Goleta. Whether you’re looking for a favorite restaurant, a trusted service, or a new place to explore, the website makes it easy to keep your support local year-round.

If you’re a local business and not yet part of GoodLandGoodShopping.com, it’s not too late to join. Signing up is easy—view our video and follow the simple steps.

#GoodLandGoodShopping Local Spotlights

We want to hear from you. Do you have a favorite store, restaurant, or go-to business that deserves recognition? Your recommendations help us highlight the special offerings and passionate people behind Goleta’s locally owned businesses.

To nominate a business to be featured, please email PIO@CityofGoleta.gov with the business name, a brief description of why it’s special to you, and any additional details you’d like us to share.