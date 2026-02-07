Recently my husband and I returned from a warm weather vacation. Had a great time, thank you. We awoke with sore throats, running noses, and extreme coughing. The next few days my sweet husband brought me a shot of DayQuil in the morning and afternoon then switching to NyQuil for evening.

Yes, these worked to control the coughing. One morning I happily jumped on the scale and no change? How could that be? Yes, I wasn’t exercising but I wasn’t eating very much either, a hard boiled egg here a scrambled egg there but little else. Then I remembered. I grabbed my IPad and looked up sugar in the Vicks medicine. I hope you are sitting down: 13 grams of sugar total carbs 19! By the end of the day I was gulping down 60 grams of sugar? Seriously? Why not just sit with a box of Kleenex and a box of candy? Mad? Ask your wife or mother or girlfriend!

More research and behold, Vick’s also make a sugar-free DayQuil and NyQuil or as the label states “for People who have Diabetes” Now I don’t have that condition but bless the diabetics of the world for making companies put out a healthier remedy! Why not just say “cure without the sugar” or “for those wanting a healthier lifestyle”?

So gentlemen, the next time the woman in your life is sick, along with flowers, may I also suggest a sugar-free medicine? Trust me you will earn big points!!