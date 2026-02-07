Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Travelers on northbound US 101 will encounter a lane closure north of the Gaviota Tunnel on Tuesday, February 10 and southbound US 101 south of the State Route 1 junction on Wednesday, February 11 from 9 am until 3 pm for a rock scaling and rock clearing operation to enhance public safety.

This roadwork will include dislodging loose rocks from the slopes above and clearing rocks from the rock net system adjacent to the northbound lanes.

Travelers can expect delays not to exceed 15 minutes.

Electronic message boards will be activated informing everyone about this roadwork.

This work will be performed by the Caltrans Maintenance team of Buellton and Caltrans Engineers from San Luis Obispo, CA.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/