A dysfunctional United States government is fertile ground for an authoritarian takeover but instead of addressing needed changes to address the dysfunction, opinion writers too often choose to focus instead on merely how democratic principles are being sabotaged and by whom. Until the causes of government failure to live up to democratic principles are actually addressed, the trend towards more authoritarian rule will continue regardless of complaints in the media, letters to the editor, who we vote into Congress, and who is President of the United States.

Just a few of the ways our government fails us include the U.S. Senate over-representing small states, the Electoral College where just a few states dominate campaigns, voter district gerrymandering, and lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. In addition, there is congressional dysfunction, money and influence issues, and presidents governing by executive order because our federal legislature won’t act. Yes, we’ve heard all this before but my point is, “So what?” We need change and it goes far beyond a kinder, gentler more patriotic president.

Granted, the system change challenge is huge, but political reform — beginning with Congress — needs to become a major daily focus in all of the media and in every political campaign at every level. Until that happens, brace yourself. The situation we find ourselves in will only become worse!