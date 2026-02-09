Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

It’s Time for Soup! The Auxiliary of Community Friends of Santa Barbara™ has joined forces with Chef Coco LaForge, an internationally renowned chef, to make and serve hearty soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, and cookies for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. All of the bread for the sandwiches is donated by our local baker in Goleta, Ethnic Bread.

This is the fourth year for what has become a popular, annual event. The soup making event will take place on Thursday, February 12th at the Sant Barbara Rescue Mission.

“The mission of the Community Friends of Santa Barbara™ and its Auxiliary is to develop and implement programs that improve the lives of children and adults in Santa Barbara County,” said Lori Baur, organizer of the event. “Our broad mission gives us the flexibility to start new programs like “It’s Time for Soup” and to evolve over time to serve where we are needed.”

The combined membership of Community Friends of Santa Barbara™and its auxiliaries, Community Friends Auxiliary and TeenServe (which provides teenagers with opportunities to serve those in need), consists of 350 member volunteers who give more than 50,000 service hours every year to work to improve the lives of residents in the greater Santa Barbara community. Among the 15 philanthropic programs the group sponsors are: Student Clothing Connection and Teen Clothing Connection (new clothes and school supplies for children and teens with financial needs) and Bookshelf (providing reading opportunities for homebound individuals who need drop-off and pickup services from local libraries).

Additional philanthropic programs descriptions and information is available at cfofsb.org

The major source of funding for these programs is the Community Friends of Santa Barbara™ Thrift Shop (a true community treasure) located at 1259 Veronica Springs Road. Donations are accepted Monday, Wednesday and Saturday 9:30 AM – 1:30 PM.