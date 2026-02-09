Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Bill Nasif | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Full-service public accounting firm Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., LLP (NHH & Co.) is celebrating 50 years in business. Founded by William J. Nasif, CPA, in 1976, the firm provides a complete spectrum of public accounting services to local, regional, national and international clients.

“We are proud that for 50 years, our clients have relied on our expertise in the same way a large business relies on its chief financial officer,” said Bill Nasif. “Our longevity comes from delivering only superior accounting and tax services and sound business advice. That focus has enabled us to gain our clients’ lasting trust and confidence.”

The firm’s partners, in addition to William J. Nasif, include Jeffery P. Harris, CPA (Tax); Jody Dolan Holehouse, CPA, CMA (Tax); Tom W. Burk, CPA (Tax); Larry W. Brown, CPA (Tax); Sarah E. Turner, CPA (Audit & Attestation); Tom A. Olson, CPA (Tax); Joe Bishop, CPA, MST (Tax); Rachelle O. Barnier, CPA (Tax); Elena Mund, CPA (Tax); and Mitchell Thomas, CPA (Audit & Attestation). Combined, they have more than 300 years of experience in public accounting.

“This 50-year milestone is a testament to the leadership and vision of our founder, Bill Nasif. Bill’s dedication to the personal and business success of our clients has been instilled into the culture of our firm and allows our firm to thrive and continue to grow,” said Joe Bishop, an NHH & Co. partner who works out of the firm’s Ventura office.

NHH & Co. specializes in serving a wide range of closely held businesses, including the high technology, construction, real estate and professional service industries. Services include preparation of individual, business, estate and trust tax returns, financial statement audits, reviews and compilations, business consulting, trust and court accountings and general bookkeeping. Regardless of the type of service, the firm helps each client achieve business, tax, retirement and estate planning goals.

“At NHH, we believe achieving success for our clients starts with respecting and supporting our employees, investing in their training, and empowering them to do their best work,” said Santa Barbara-based partner Rachelle Barnier, who is celebrating 20 years with the firm this year.

Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co. has two locations: in Santa Barbara at 104 W. Anapamu Street, Suite B, and in Ventura at 200 E. Santa Clara Street, Suite 210. In addition to the 11 Partners, the firm includes 30 Certified Public Accountants, 8 Bookkeepers, and 33 staff members. For more information, call (805) 966-1521 or visit https://nhhco.com/.