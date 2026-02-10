Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA—February 9, 2026 — The City of Santa Barbara Planning Commission unanimously approved the expansion of the Orfalea Children’s Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, a project that will expand access to child care for healthcare workers and their families.

The approval grants a Conditional Use Permit for construction of a new two-story, 6,847-square-foot building adjacent to the existing center at the corner of Castillo and Los Olivos streets.

The expansion will focus on serving infants and toddlers ages 0 to 3, while continuing care for currently enrolled children through preschool years. The Orfalea Children’s Center has a waitlist of more than 300 Cottage Health employees, underscoring the urgent need for additional child care capacity.

“This is an important step in supporting our employees and their families,” said Ron Lafrican, Administrative Director, Human Resources. at Cottage Health. “Reliable, high-quality child care helps strengthen our workforce and the care we provide to our patients.”

Cottage Health plans to begin construction in early 2027, following completion of construction drawings and the City’s permitting process.

During the review, Planning Commissioners noted Cottage Health’s commitment to its workforce and acknowledged its investments in initiatives such as child care and housing that support employees and their families.

Additional details, including construction timelines, will be shared as the project moves forward.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,833 inpatient admissions, 93,281 emergency department visits and 1,971 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center forOrthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.